Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for July 13, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
/ new

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State’s Ryan Day named to the 2022 Dodd Trophy watch list
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Jordan Hancock, Jakailin Johnson receiving praise, nearing breakout for Buckeyes
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

lol

Julian Fleming leads Ohio State football’s third-year lottery tickets on the 2022 Hooker-Lattimore Watch List
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Ohio State football: 6 freshmen who could make the biggest impact in 2022 (paywall)
Nathan Baird, The Athletic

You’re Nuts: What schools would you like to see the Big Ten add next?
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

They’re teasing us

Expansion Primer: USC, UCLA to Big Ten; Buckeyes’ rivalries with Trojans, Bruins
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

On the Hardwood

Buckeyes product E.J. Liddell tears ACL in NBA Summer League game
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State to play two exhibition games in Bahamas
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

New Ohio State Assistant Coach Jack Owens Hopes to Help Chris Holtmann and the Buckeye Program Take the Next Step
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State will travel to Louisville for the 2022 ACC/B1G Challenge
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Jared Sullinger plans to bring Carmen’s Crew back for 2023 TBT
Adam Jardy, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Pyle, Roettker Are Ohio State’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Winners
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Tennis Buckeyes Earn ITA Awards
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

RING YOUR BELLS!

