Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for July 13, 2022

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State’s Ryan Day named to the 2022 Dodd Trophy watch list

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Jordan Hancock, Jakailin Johnson receiving praise, nearing breakout for Buckeyes

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Athletes : They can’t kill us more then they’ve already been doing my legs feel like noodles



Coach Mick: pic.twitter.com/Zi1BwY2kaT — Javontae Jean-Baptiste (@Javontae_JB) July 4, 2022

Julian Fleming leads Ohio State football’s third-year lottery tickets on the 2022 Hooker-Lattimore Watch List

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Ohio State football: 6 freshmen who could make the biggest impact in 2022 (paywall)

Nathan Baird, The Athletic

You’re Nuts: What schools would you like to see the Big Ten add next?

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

OᑕTOᗷEᖇ themes… ⏳ tomorrow pic.twitter.com/0AZvOjoQys — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) July 12, 2022

Expansion Primer: USC, UCLA to Big Ten; Buckeyes’ rivalries with Trojans, Bruins

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

On the Hardwood

Buckeyes product E.J. Liddell tears ACL in NBA Summer League game

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

God’s not finished — E.J. Liddell (@EasyE2432) July 13, 2022

Ohio State to play two exhibition games in Bahamas

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

New Ohio State Assistant Coach Jack Owens Hopes to Help Chris Holtmann and the Buckeye Program Take the Next Step

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State will travel to Louisville for the 2022 ACC/B1G Challenge

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Jared Sullinger plans to bring Carmen’s Crew back for 2023 TBT

Adam Jardy, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Pyle, Roettker Are Ohio State’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Winners

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Tennis Buckeyes Earn ITA Awards

Ohio State Athletics

