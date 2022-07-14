Buckeyes may be on the verge of landing another 2023 target on offense

The beat goes on for the Buckeyes, as July has brought the staff plenty of good news in terms of recruiting. That momentum don’t look to be stopping any time soon.

With only a few remaining spots up for grabs in the 2023 class, Ohio State’s focus is on wrapping up another top national caliber class, but having 18 guys in the fold allows the coaches to really start looking at 2024. Being able to focus on the future bodes well for the Buckeyes, but until every spot in the current cycle is signed, sealed, and delivered, enjoy the ride of what is currently ranked the top class in the country.

Ohio State to add big time tight end?

The first commit in the 2023 class for the Buckeyes was Tennessee native tight end, Ty Lockwood. After only landing one TE in the 2022 cycle, the coaching staff made it a priority to land two at the position this year. But over the course of the 2023 class, it looked like the staff may again only land one player at that position for whatever reason. While the current depth in Columbus isn’t a major issue, Kevin Wilson knows he needs to continue stockpiling talent at his spot knowing how important tight ends are to Ryan Day’s offensive scheme.

With certain names coming and going in terms of realistic options for Ohio State, the latest name to emerge the last few weeks has been Georgia native, Jelani Thurman. The No. 135 player nationally, Thurman is considered the ninth-best tight end in the country and the 11th best player from Georgia in the 2023 class. Obviously this would be a major addition, and instantly have Wilson feeling better about the depth of his position. With offers from the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, LSU, and nearly 30 others, clearly he’s deserving of his high four-star status.

The most interesting part to this recruitment is how fast the Buckeyes have seems to come on with Thurman. Offering in February of this year, Thurman was able to get to Columbus for his official visit just over two weeks ago, but the momentum here is coming pretty quickly in terms of Ohio State being not only a realistic option, but the favorite this late in the process.

On Wednesday, both Steve Wiltfong and Bill Kurelic submitted their 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions, and both were in favor of Ohio State landing Thurman. Set to commit this coming Sunday, July 17, it does seem that the Buckeyes are the team to beat here. This second tight end in the class paired with the aforementioned Lockwood would be a terrific haul for Ohio State.

Current commit Brandon Inniss took to his own Twitter account yesterday to tell Buckeye fans to expect a great month, and the timing of his words along with the Crystal Ball action for Thurman point towards Ohio State loading up to land yet another top national talent to further cement this 2023 class as one of the very best in country, and certainly the best in the Big Ten.

Buckeye fans!! I told y’all this gone be a great month!!stay on the look out ‼️ — Brandon Inniss (@brandon5star2) July 13, 2022

Quick Hits

Four-star Georgia native Martavious Collins took to his Twitter account Wednesday to release the latest update in his recruitment. The 2024 athlete trimmed his list of schools down to a top 11 with a commitment date set for July 20.

The No. 110 player nationally, Collins is also the 13th best player at his position for the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite grades. Making the cut for Collins included Alabama, Cincinnati, LSU, Notre Dame, Michigan State, Auburn, NC State, Tennessee, South Carolina, Louisville, and Ohio State.

A big-time tight end in the 2024 class, Collins does not yet have a Crystal Ball prediction in favor of any school, but now there’s only just under a week before we know where he’s headed.