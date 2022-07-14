Play Like a Girl podcast: Burning Questions with Jami and Meredith

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Jami and Meredith talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:

Welcome back to the show! It was a big week for equality in sports, with Sandra Douglass Morgan being named the president of the Las Vegas Raiders, becoming the first Black woman to hold the title in NFL history. Jami and Meredith discuss why Morgan is a great fit and give a friendly little reminder on why representation in sports matters!

In honor of LGHL’s Burning Questions week, the pair also dive into their most important queries of the day, including if we’ll see relegation with superconferences, what will happen with the Ohio State defense (basketball AND football edition) and if historically bad franchises will ever get better. On a lighter note, they also explore who got to Dunder-Mifflin first and whatever happened to Tony Soprano.

Check out the full pod for more burning questions.

