Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for July 14, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Blue-Chip Ratio 2022: The 15 teams who can actually win a national title

Bud Elliott, 247Sports

Ohio State to “Scarlet the Shoe” Against Iowa, Celebrate 100 Years of Ohio Stadium Against Rutgers

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Is C.J. Stroud the fourth-best quarterback in college football?

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

These people are stupid:

THE TOP 10 QB LIST pic.twitter.com/TDrF71ZwGb — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 13, 2022

Healthy Josh Proctor gearing up for ‘something bigger’ this season for Buckeyes

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State-Notre Dame is top Week 1 matchup; Buckeyes picked to win

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State football’s run-pass balance needs a tweak in 2022, but not in terms of volume

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

How Buckeyes can have success in secondary by rotating safeties

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

WHAT IS HAPPENING?

Buckeye fans!! I told y’all this gone be a great month!!stay on the look out ‼️ — Brandon Inniss (@brandon5star2) July 13, 2022

Ohio State Recruiting: 2023 commit Jason Moore is a bigger deal than some realize

Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land

Forgotten Buckeyes: Vinnie Clark

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Five Buckeyes to make Big Ten civil rights journey to Alabama

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Washington III and Pair of Buckeye Targets to Compete at EYBL Peach Jam

Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Golf: Cangrejo Joins Buckeyes as Assistant Coach

Ohio State Athletics

So this is a pretty big deal, huh?

#CBJ say signing of Johnny Gaudreau does not preclude them from signing Patrik Laine, who is currently an RFA. They can keep them both, but other moves are now necessary. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) July 13, 2022

Burning Questions: Can the Big Ten now claim USC and UCLA’s accolades?

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

And now for something completely different...