Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for July 14, 2022

On the Gridiron
Blue-Chip Ratio 2022: The 15 teams who can actually win a national title
Bud Elliott, 247Sports
Ohio State to “Scarlet the Shoe” Against Iowa, Celebrate 100 Years of Ohio Stadium Against Rutgers
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Is C.J. Stroud the fourth-best quarterback in college football?
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
These people are stupid:
THE TOP 10 QB LIST pic.twitter.com/TDrF71ZwGb— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 13, 2022
Healthy Josh Proctor gearing up for ‘something bigger’ this season for Buckeyes
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Ohio State-Notre Dame is top Week 1 matchup; Buckeyes picked to win
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State football’s run-pass balance needs a tweak in 2022, but not in terms of volume
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
How Buckeyes can have success in secondary by rotating safeties
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
WHAT IS HAPPENING?
Buckeye fans!! I told y’all this gone be a great month!!stay on the look out ‼️— Brandon Inniss (@brandon5star2) July 13, 2022
Ohio State Recruiting: 2023 commit Jason Moore is a bigger deal than some realize
Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land
Forgotten Buckeyes: Vinnie Clark
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Five Buckeyes to make Big Ten civil rights journey to Alabama
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Washington III and Pair of Buckeye Targets to Compete at EYBL Peach Jam
Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Golf: Cangrejo Joins Buckeyes as Assistant Coach
Ohio State Athletics
So this is a pretty big deal, huh?
#CBJ say signing of Johnny Gaudreau does not preclude them from signing Patrik Laine, who is currently an RFA. They can keep them both, but other moves are now necessary.— Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) July 13, 2022
Burning Questions: Can the Big Ten now claim USC and UCLA’s accolades?
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
And now for something completely different...
I wrote about what I was hoping to see from the #MsMarvel finale. While the series (as nearly all Disney+ MCU shows do) took a dip in the middle, the finale was near perfect.— Matt Tamanini (@BWWMatt) July 13, 2022
Heart, humor, tears, set ups for #TheMarvels & Season 2! Bravo Adil & Bilall!https://t.co/2DzsevKOsx
