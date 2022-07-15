Buck Off Podcast: 100th year in The Shoe, TE recruiting, and Big 12 preview

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I am joined by Jordan Williams, and we get into Ohio State’s themed home games.

To start, we discuss the announcement of Ohio State’s Scarlet Out, Black Out, and 100th Year Anniversary celebration. We discuss the meaning of 100 years in “The Shoe” and we also talk about how the themed matchups will affect home field advantage for the Buckeyes.

After the discussion about Ohio State’s schedule, we discuss the biggest storylines in Ohio State recruiting. We talk about how Miami’s recruiting role is effecting Ohio State, leading to questions about the offensive line recruitment. We then talk about Caleb Downs leaning towards Bama and Kevin Wilson finally doing his job in recruiting.

Once back from the break, we get into the things we’re most excited about for the college football season, as well as what we’re most excited to learn about the Buckeyes. This leads to a discussion about game day routines and how many games we plan on watching at the same time this season.

To close out the show, we get into the wild world that is the Big 12 with our season preview of the conference. We talk about the contenders, our dark horse candidates, and players to watch. We finish the show with a rapid fire segment of the biggest stories in the conference.

Connect with the Show:

Twitter: @BuckOffPod

Connect with Chris Renne:

Twitter: @ChrisRenneCFB

Connect with Jordan Williams

Twitter: @JordanW330