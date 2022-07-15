Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for July 15, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Confident, mature Denzel Burke setting high expectations for himself in second year as starter (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Burning Questions: What are realistic expectations for Jim Knowles’ 2022 Ohio State defense?

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Sorry No. 2 is waaaaaaaaay too high:

If you blew up college athletics and started over, which schools might be most coveted by conferences? @ByPatForde has a helpful guide: https://t.co/MmZXbtog5S pic.twitter.com/8WaaQOY44B — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 14, 2022

Second-Year Players Performing Up to Potential Could Be Key to Ohio State’s 2022 National Championship Hopes

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

How Buckeyes safeties fare in name, image, likeness landscape (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Tyleik Williams and Ohio State football’s other small sample size stars seeking 2022 breakthroughs

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Ohio State mailbag: Any surprise starters in 2022? Why can’t the Buckeyes sign elite OL? (paywall)

Bill Landis, The Athletic

themes coming soon pic.twitter.com/kAw0du3I9P — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) July 14, 2022

Burning Questions: Will the Ohio State running game be much improved in 2022?

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Position breakdown: Ohio State’s defensive tackles

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Burning Questions: Which true freshman will impress most for Ohio State this year?

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Duane Washington Jr. waived by Indiana Pacers

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State’s Kalen Etzler uses redshirt year to get stronger

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

These guys are gonna be so much fun this season!

A record turnout for this year's Newcomer Orientation Day! Welcome home #Team124! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/MBDdxZTKLm — ™ Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) July 14, 2022

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Buckeyes Lead Big Ten with 167 Distinguished Scholars

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

INJECT IT DIRECTLY INTO MY VEINS! September cannot come fast enough!