Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for July 15, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
On the Gridiron
Confident, mature Denzel Burke setting high expectations for himself in second year as starter (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Burning Questions: What are realistic expectations for Jim Knowles’ 2022 Ohio State defense?
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Sorry No. 2 is waaaaaaaaay too high:
If you blew up college athletics and started over, which schools might be most coveted by conferences? @ByPatForde has a helpful guide: https://t.co/MmZXbtog5S pic.twitter.com/8WaaQOY44B— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 14, 2022
Second-Year Players Performing Up to Potential Could Be Key to Ohio State’s 2022 National Championship Hopes
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
How Buckeyes safeties fare in name, image, likeness landscape (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Tyleik Williams and Ohio State football’s other small sample size stars seeking 2022 breakthroughs
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Ohio State mailbag: Any surprise starters in 2022? Why can’t the Buckeyes sign elite OL? (paywall)
Bill Landis, The Athletic
themes coming soon pic.twitter.com/kAw0du3I9P— Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) July 14, 2022
Burning Questions: Will the Ohio State running game be much improved in 2022?
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
Position breakdown: Ohio State’s defensive tackles
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
Burning Questions: Which true freshman will impress most for Ohio State this year?
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Duane Washington Jr. waived by Indiana Pacers
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State’s Kalen Etzler uses redshirt year to get stronger
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
These guys are gonna be so much fun this season!
A record turnout for this year's Newcomer Orientation Day! Welcome home #Team124! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/MBDdxZTKLm— ™ Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) July 14, 2022
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Buckeyes Lead Big Ten with 167 Distinguished Scholars
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
INJECT IT DIRECTLY INTO MY VEINS! September cannot come fast enough!
Our veterans ended tonight’s Summer Sessions by showing the rest of the group how to perform Hang on Sloopy! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/aBJnIoqQUG— The Ohio State University Marching Band (@TBDBITL) July 15, 2022
Loading comments...