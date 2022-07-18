I-70 Football Show: Football Season is almost here

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

In this episode, the guys discuss what they are most excited for in the upcoming football season. Jordan is excited for the communal aspect of watching football games and interacting with people on social media. Dante cannot wait to use football as an excuse not to leave the house. We are both looking forward to hopefully watching Clemson’s further demise.

Picking up from a couple of weeks ago, we get into Weeks five, six and seven of the upcoming season. Once again, the Big Ten needs help with scheduling, as Weeks five and six are going to be tough to find much enjoyment. At least Week 6 has Ohio State versus Michigan State, even though that could just be a blowout like last year. Week 7 is more interesting, with Penn State playing Michigan and Wisconsin playing Michigan State.

Taking a step away from college football, the guys get into Roger Goodell mentioning that Sunday Ticket will be on a streaming service in 2023, while some NFL “analysts” think Lamar Jackson is not a top-10 quarterback. In their weekly pit stop, Jordan talks about some fun basketball games as LeBron James plays in the Drew League and TBT is at Rucker Park. Dante thinks Tiger Woods and all legends need to know when it is time to hang it up and retire.

