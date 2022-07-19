You’re Nuts: Which broken record sets you off the most?

There are some topics that no matter how silly they are, they are things that people can’t let go of, so we end up having to spending a bit of time annually writing or talking about them. Often times they aren’t things that even happen in a game, instead they are decisions being made by old executives whose only care is about how much money it is going make them.

What channels the games are on, who is calling those games, what times those games start, what uniforms are being worn in the game are just a few examples of silly things we end up getting worked up about. Do the players care about these things? The uniforms might put a pep in their step if they like them, and they might care a little about game times because it will effect their game prep, but they could care less about the other things.

Of course there are numerous other things that have become constant sources of rage for Buckeye Nation. We want to know what is a thing that sets you off without fail, no matter how dumb it is.

Today’s question: Which broken record sets you off the most?

We’d love to hear your choices. Either respond to us on Twitter at @Landgrant33 or leave your choice in the comments.

Brett’s answer: ESPN hates Ohio State

In my opinion, this has been one of the dumbest complaints from Ohio State fans. ESPN actually loves the Buckeyes because of the great numbers Ohio State games do on their networks. Is the coverage of Ohio State a little iffy at times? You certainly could argue that, but that’s just because sometimes ESPN knows they may have to push a few buttons to get Buckeye Nation talking about them.

In pro wrestling, the worst thing a wrestler can encounter is getting no reaction from the fans. If they get cheered or booed, it doesn’t matter because it means they are moving the needle in one way or anything. The same can be said about coverage of sports teams. In most cases, the last thing you want is to not be talked about at all. If you’re not being talked about, you’re essentially just Rutgers or Illinois.

I would cite incidents that have drawn the ire of Buckeye fans but there are too many to choose from over the years. Usually it leads to the Ohio State faithful saying things like “I’M CANCELLING ESPN!” or “NOW I ONLY WATCH LIVE SPORTING EVENTS ON ESPN!”. Both statements are so incredible stupid. If you only watch live sporting events on ESPN, you are still watching ESPN, so they are still lining their pockets. Even if you go to cancel ESPN, I haven’t come across any cable providers that let you cancel just ESPN, you have to cancel a package so you’re losing a lot more than just ESPN. About the only way I think this is possible is if you rely on ESPN+ and cancel that streaming package.

What some Ohio State fans need to do is getting a little thicker skin. When these fans cry about the type of coverage they get from ESPN and think the network hates them, the fans are playing right into the network’s hands because they are talking about the network. Besides, sometimes it is fun to be the bad guy. Embrace the hate a little more, because it will make victory a little more sweeter.

Meredith’s answer: Scheduling championship games on Mondays

My broken record topic is one that I write about at least twice per year: a rant against Monday night championship games.

For both the College Football Playoff and the finals of the NCAA Tournament, organizers seem to find value in hosting the game not on a weekend, when people might want to host a party and make a night of it, but instead on Mondays. Moreover, the kick (or tipoff) is never at a convenient time. It often starts after my bedtime which, granted, is early.

The combo of a late kick and a Monday date mean that I enjoy the games significantly less than I should. I am wiped from the work day and dread the thought of losing sleep and throwing off my routine for the rest of the week to stay up and watch.

But those are pretty selfish and self-serving reasons. There is something to be said for supporting the next generation of sports fans by putting the biggest games of the year on nights when they will be allowed to stay up for them — that is, not on school nights.

From a ratings perspective, Monday night games aren’t doing the sport any favors. Yes, a game aired on ESPN will see a higher than usual cable audience for a Monday event, but how much larger would the audience be for the same game played on a weekend? The CFP championship game this year, a rematch of the SEC title game, drew 22.6 million viewers, which was 19% higher than the record low we saw in 2021.

While I have a similar complaint about basketball, at least the games are short.

Unfortunately for you readers, I will continue to write my semi-annual column on the topic until championship games stop being played on Monday night.