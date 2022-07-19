Ohio State linebacker recruiting update after major target commits to USC

Ohio State once again made the recruiting headlines on Monday. While the news on the football side of things was not positive, the men’s basketball team received good news regarding a top Ohio prospect. If you missed anything yesterday, no need to worry as Land-Grant Holy Land has you covered.

Ohio State LB targets commit elsewhere

Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team have accumulated an impressive haul in its 2023 recruiting class. The class currently sits atop the 247Sports Class Rankings with a total of 19 verbal commitments.

With the offensive side of the game mostly wrapped up in the class, the Buckeyes will be focusing mainly on defense to finish out the class. Ohio State has been able to build an impressive list of targets along the defensive line that the team feels it is in a favorable position with.

However, the Buckeyes don’t sit nearly as pretty with the other main position of importance to close out the class — linebacker.

In the past few days, Ohio State saw two of its top targets at the position commit elsewhere. Four-star LB Troy Bowles (Tampa, FL / Jesuit) committed to Georgia over the weekend, and Ohio State’s top LB target and four-star LB Tackett Curtis (Many, LA / Many) committed to USC on Monday.

1000% COMMITTED. GO DAWGS ‼️‼️. ALL GLORY TO GOD pic.twitter.com/PFdxE6Y34b — Troy Bowles ‍♂️ ²³ (@TroyBowles23) July 16, 2022

After a lot of consideration and thought I’ve decided to commit to the University of Southern California! I’d like to thank everyone that has supported me throughout this process and all of the programs that recruited me! #FightOn #USC ✌️ pic.twitter.com/bAU84ixsYX — TACKETT CURTIS (@curtis_tackett) July 18, 2022

While Bowles would’ve made for an excellent addition to the Buckeyes’ top-rated class, the writing had been on the wall for some time that Bowles would choose Georgia. Curtis on the other hand was more of a surprise. It was no secret Ohio State and new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles had made Curtis their top priority at the position. He was the first recruit to secure an offer from Knowles and he had just taken an official visit to Ohio State late last month. A visit in which everything seemed to have gone as well as possible, making his decision to commit to USC sting that much more.

The recent dominoes to fall certainly have not favored Ohio State, but the team is not dead to rights at the position, despite how it may appear online. The Buckeyes still are in good standing with four-star LB Arvell Reese (Cleveland, OH / Glenville), who is favored to pick Ohio State by multiple 247Sports Recruiting Experts.

Reese has not yet taken an official visit to Ohio State, but the Buckeyes are not alone, as Reese has only visited with one team as of yet, Penn State, and it was an unofficial visit. Despite this, Reese is certainly familiar with the Buckeyes after growing up in Ohio.

The Buckeyes are also not out of contention with four-star LB Derion Gullette (Marlin, TX / Marlin) who officially visited Columbus in June. Although, Knowles, Day and Ohio State as a whole will need to roll out the red carpet for him in the coming months if they are to steal him from Texas.

Reese is easily the Buckeyes new top-target at the position, but expect them to ramp up their activity with Gullette. Additionally, the team may spread their net out more as the class comes to a finish.

Reese is the No. 22 LB and is the No. 288 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is also the No. 7 prospect from Ohio.

