Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for July 19, 2022

For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Buckeyes sending three talented veterans to Big Ten Media Days
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Here’s which Ohio State players made Maxwell Award watch list
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Opens up Washington and Oregon (and maybe Utah) to join the Big Ten, imo.
Sources: Big 12, Pac-12 won't partner as talks among the two conferences officially end. The two sides had at least three lengthy Zoom calls to explore options within the last two weeks. No strong revenue driver emerged. More details here: https://t.co/FtA67ukBXV— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 19, 2022
Four Buckeyes sign six-figure deal, helped by NIL collective The Foundation
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Denzel Burke’s piece of $550,000 Ohio State football endorsement deal may send message to prospects
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
The Potential First-Year Regular Starters Who Could Play the Biggest Roles for Ohio State in 2022
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Film Study: Jim Knowles’ base defense alignment will bring a new level of organization to the Buckeyes
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Two Ohio State commitments receive huge bumps in updated 2023 Top247
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
Blessed to be Ranked 2 in the State and 7th Cornerback in the Nation by @On3Recruits @On3sports @BillyEmbody pic.twitter.com/Jo3rpKFNgG— Jermaine Mathews Jr (@Jr2Maine) July 18, 2022
College Football’s Biggest Trap Games for Playoff Contenders in 2022
Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports
Broken Record: Stroud could break Ohio State’s single season TD record
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Angry about reports, J.K. Dobbins says he’ll be ready for 2022 season
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Will the Big Ten wield its increasing leverage in the College Football Playoff expansion discussion?
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
On the Hardwood
Ohio State among nine finalists for Pickerington Central’s Devin Royal
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Wessons reunite, Ohio State’s Jared Sullinger stars in summer league
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
I love that this is becoming an annual tradition!
Family Reunion ❤️#VetWeek2022 #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/yOGjxAMVam— ™ Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) July 18, 2022
Ohio State hall of fame induction a humbling moment for Aaron Craft
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State RHP TJ Brock taken by Toronto in 2022 MLB draft
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Roosevelt alum Kayla Fischer enters final season at OSU with big goals
Jonah Rosenblum, Record-Courier
Men’s Track & Field: Three Buckeyes Complete Competition at the World Athletics Championships
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
Dan Dakich has been a notable, formidable figure in the history of our basketball state, but that guy is gone, replaced by the caricature he has created and become:https://t.co/95SvEq2ssA— Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) July 18, 2022
