Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for July 19, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Barbara J. Perenic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Buckeyes sending three talented veterans to Big Ten Media Days
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Here’s which Ohio State players made Maxwell Award watch list
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Opens up Washington and Oregon (and maybe Utah) to join the Big Ten, imo.

Four Buckeyes sign six-figure deal, helped by NIL collective The Foundation
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Denzel Burke’s piece of $550,000 Ohio State football endorsement deal may send message to prospects
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

The Potential First-Year Regular Starters Who Could Play the Biggest Roles for Ohio State in 2022
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Film Study: Jim Knowles’ base defense alignment will bring a new level of organization to the Buckeyes
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Two Ohio State commitments receive huge bumps in updated 2023 Top247
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

College Football’s Biggest Trap Games for Playoff Contenders in 2022
Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports

Broken Record: Stroud could break Ohio State’s single season TD record
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Angry about reports, J.K. Dobbins says he’ll be ready for 2022 season
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Will the Big Ten wield its increasing leverage in the College Football Playoff expansion discussion?
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

On the Hardwood

Ohio State among nine finalists for Pickerington Central’s Devin Royal
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Wessons reunite, Ohio State’s Jared Sullinger stars in summer league
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

I love that this is becoming an annual tradition!

Ohio State hall of fame induction a humbling moment for Aaron Craft
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State RHP TJ Brock taken by Toronto in 2022 MLB draft
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Roosevelt alum Kayla Fischer enters final season at OSU with big goals
Jonah Rosenblum, Record-Courier

Men’s Track & Field: Three Buckeyes Complete Competition at the World Athletics Championships
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

