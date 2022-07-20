Ohio State target, four-star RB from Florida has a new home

It was a bit of a slower news day on the recruiting front Tuesday. Nonetheless, a major offensive target for Ohio State in the 2024 class revealed a transfer to a new high school that could help boost the Buckeyes chances of adding him to the fold. Plus, the summer enrollees were officially added to the universities roster, while also revealing the numbers that they will suit up in this season and beyond.

Gage set to return to Tampa

After two seasons with the Ascenders, 2024 four-star running back Stacy Gage of IMG Academy (FL) announced on Tuesday that he will be departing from the program and returning back to Tampa to finish out his high school career.

Gage, a highly-coveted running back in next years class, revealed that he will be heading to Wharton (FL) for his junior season. The move comes as a potential benefit for the Buckeyes, as Wharton is already home to 2023 four-star cornerback Dijon Johnson, a Top 100 prospect who has been committed to Ohio State since April.

It has been no secret that the Buckeyes and running back coach Tony Alford are in hot pursuit of Gage. The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder said just last month that Ohio State five-star quarterback pledge Dylan Raiola of Chandler (AZ) is recruiting him just about everyday to join him in Columbus. With Gage set to now team up with the aforementioned Johnson, one would think it could do nothing but boost the likelihood of Gage picking the Buckeyes when all is said and done.

The Tampa native is currently listed as a Top 50 prospect in his class at No. 41 overall and his loaded offer sheet backs that claim with many of the blue-blood programs targeting him. Not to be forgotten, Gage also slots in as the second highest graded running back in the 2024 cycle and is the 12th best player from the state of Florida.

Gage currently is favored to end up in Norman with the Sooners on the 247Sports Crystal Ball. However, that was a prediction that was formed back in March. While Oklahoma running back coach DeMarco Murray has done a tremendous job in this recruitment, there is still plenty of time to go in this race. Stay tuned to see what the latest development for Gage means and specifically how it impacts the Buckeyes positioning.

Summer enrollees join roster, chose numbers

On Tuesday, Ohio State made many changes to their official roster, as summer enrollees were added to list of Buckeyes and jersey numbers for the upcoming season were added and/or adjusted.

Among the members of the 2022 recruiting class for the Buckeyes that are now listed on the roster after enrolling in the summer include defensive end Omari Abor, wide receiver Kojo Antwi, wide receiver Kaleb Brown, running back Dallan Hayden, offensive lineman Avery Henry, offensive lineman Carson Hinzman, defensive end Kenyatta Jackson, defensive tackle Hero Kanu, safety Sonny Styles, and offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola.

Some notable jersey number selections for the aforementioned additions to the roster include Antwi grabbing No. 14, which was previously worn by his current wide receiver coach Brian Hartline as well as K.J Hill, the programs all-time leader in receptions. Hinzman will be wearing No. 75 in Columbus, which was made famous by Buckeye legend and NFL Hall of Famer Orlando Pace, but was also put to use by former Buckeye offensive lineman Mike Adams and Alex Boone.

Kanu will look to add to the legacy of No. 93, which was donned by the late Will Smith, who played a pivotal role on the national championship team back in 2022 that took down Miami (FL). Lastly, Jackson will have major shoes to fill with the No. 97 on his chest, much like a trio of Ohio State legends in Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa, and Cameron Heyward — all of who are now major defensive pieces to their respective NFL teams.

