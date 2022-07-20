Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for July 20, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Ohio State updates roster, jersey numbers ahead of 2022 fall camp
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
C.J. Stroud named to Davey O’Brien Award watch list
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Same ole same ole for JSN pic.twitter.com/uXL7NvOSHo— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 19, 2022
Why Ryan Day, Buckeyes benefit from having full-time special teams coordinator (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
You’re Nuts: What Ohio State record will be broken this season?
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
Current, former Buckeyes showcase power of ‘Brotherhood’ at Braxton Miller youth camp
Tim May, Lettermen Row
Looks like the fam is working hard and having fun doing it!
faces of summer workouts pic.twitter.com/QMeLLC6PwS— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) July 18, 2022
You’re Nuts: Which broken record sets you off the most?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Five best landing spots for Duane Washington Jr.
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State Basketball’s Summer Momentum Bodes Well for the Program’s Ongoing Evolution
Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors
Soak up all that knowledge, Zed!
Learning from the best #DevelopedHere #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/njLLA5K3Qu— ™ Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) July 19, 2022
NBA Summer League a Mixed Bag for Trio of Former Buckeyes
Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State’s T.J. Brock selected by Blue Jays in 6th round of MLB Draft
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
Big shoutout to @tjbrock3 on being selected by the @BlueJays #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/77axJcLT57— Ohio State Baseball (@OhioStateBASE) July 18, 2022
Ohio State’s Zach Dezenzo selected in 12th round of MLB Draft by Astros
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
Let's go Z!!! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/iB32It7bIY— Ohio State Baseball (@OhioStateBASE) July 19, 2022
Former Ohio State pitchers Nathan Karaffa, Ethan Hammerberg chosen in 2022 MLB draft
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Two more Buckeyes taken in the final round.— Ohio State Baseball (@OhioStateBASE) July 19, 2022
congrats Nate and Ethan!! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/pyOB4r1c4m
Field Hockey: Ohio State Adds Erin Little from Boston University
Ohio State Athletics
