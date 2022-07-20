Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for July 20, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State updates roster, jersey numbers ahead of 2022 fall camp

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

C.J. Stroud named to Davey O’Brien Award watch list

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Same ole same ole for JSN pic.twitter.com/uXL7NvOSHo — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 19, 2022

Why Ryan Day, Buckeyes benefit from having full-time special teams coordinator (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

You’re Nuts: What Ohio State record will be broken this season?

Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Current, former Buckeyes showcase power of ‘Brotherhood’ at Braxton Miller youth camp

Tim May, Lettermen Row

Looks like the fam is working hard and having fun doing it!

faces of summer workouts pic.twitter.com/QMeLLC6PwS — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) July 18, 2022

You’re Nuts: Which broken record sets you off the most?

Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Five best landing spots for Duane Washington Jr.

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State Basketball’s Summer Momentum Bodes Well for the Program’s Ongoing Evolution

Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors

Soak up all that knowledge, Zed!

NBA Summer League a Mixed Bag for Trio of Former Buckeyes

Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State’s T.J. Brock selected by Blue Jays in 6th round of MLB Draft

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Ohio State’s Zach Dezenzo selected in 12th round of MLB Draft by Astros

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Former Ohio State pitchers Nathan Karaffa, Ethan Hammerberg chosen in 2022 MLB draft

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Two more Buckeyes taken in the final round.

congrats Nate and Ethan!! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/pyOB4r1c4m — Ohio State Baseball (@OhioStateBASE) July 19, 2022

Field Hockey: Ohio State Adds Erin Little from Boston University

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

Cannot wait to see this!