Bucketheads Podcast: Ohio State men’s basketball mid-summer recruiting update

Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday throughout the regular season and every other Thursday during the off-season.

The Buckeyes are on several “final schools” lists for 2023 targets, with decisions looming in the next few weeks. With that in mind, Connor and Justin did a recruiting roundup of sorts, giving updates on the Buckeyes’ main 2023 targets and when we may get some final decisions. The recruits the guys touched on this week are:

Devin Royal

Scotty Middleton

Xavier Booker

Dailyn Swain

Taison Chatman

Lawrent Rice

With this season’s five-man freshman class and several other players expected to return, Ohio State only has space for one or two more additions to their 2023 recruiting class. The decisions of players who are deciding soon (Middleton, Royal) could have a big impact on those who aren’t as close to a decision, like Rice and Booker.

Before they closed out this week’s episode, the guys talk about Ohio State’s non-conference schedule While it sucks pretty hard for the home fans, there was never any chance Ohio State was going to add a tough home game with the potential for five ranked teams already on the schedule on the road/ at neutral venues.

