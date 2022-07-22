Buck Off Podcast: Breakable records in 2022, SEC Preview, and an opportunity to meet Ryan Day

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I am joined by Jordan Williams, and we get into Ohio State’s most breakable 2022 records and some of the recent NIL news around the football program.

To start, we discuss the announcement of Ohio State NIL fund ‘The Foundation’ and their $1000 entry event to meet Ryan Day and Chris Holtmann. We talk about the amount of money that goes into running a football program in the modern age. Then we get into a conversation about how people in charge can not be mad at boosters because they had every opportunity to provide safe guards before the Supreme Court ruling.

After that, we get into a discussion about the ACC, SEC, and the B1G media days that are happening this week and next week. The B1G meets next week, so we discuss the big topics of conversation that might get brought up. We talk about the most interesting stories out of the SEC and ACC, including a lot of sports business talk in regards to the TV deals. We also discuss the leverage of each conference in their current states.

Once back from the break, we get into jersey numbers and then into a long conversation about the records we think will be broken next year. Outside of single-game records, we narrow the focus down to offense and talk about why C.J. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba can rewrite the record books.

To close out the show, we get into our SEC preview, going through all our categories. We talk about why Alabama and Georgia are still the favorites to win the conference. The rest of the conference is playing catch up, and we look for any real threats. We close out the show with a PTI style Big Finish to go through the biggest storylines for the SEC entering the season.

