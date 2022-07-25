Down on the Farm: How the former Ohio State Buckeyes have fared in MiLB over the last month

Since earlier this week we looked at the Ohio State Buckeyes that were selected in the 2022 MLB Draft, today feels like a great day to check in on the former Buckeyes that are currently playing Minor League Baseball. The last time we checked in on these prospects was over a month ago.

Seth Lonsway - San Francisco Giants

The 2021 sixth round pick of the San Francisco Giants is currently playing for the Single-A affiliate of the Giants in San Jose. The righty has pitched in 17 games this year, starting five and finishing five games for the Giants. Lonsway has posted a 7-1 record with a 3.79 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 61.2 innings.

The former Buckeye had the longest start of his career on June 30, pitching six innings in a win over Modesto, followed by one of the shortest outings of the season a week later, suffering his first loss of the season at Fresno while giving up seven runs over just 2.2 innings. Lonsway calmed down a bit in his last outing on July 17 against Visalia, pitching three innings and giving up two runs. So far in July, Lonsway has allowed nine runs in 5.2 innings after giving up just 10 runs over 26 innings in June.

Garrett Burhenn - Detroit Tigers

If it wasn’t for the Bradenton Marauders, Burhenn would still have a perfect record on the season. The righty is 4-2 on the season, with both of his losses coming against Bradenton, the latest of those setbacks coming on July 6 when he allowed nine hits and four runs over five innings. Burhenn has 13 starts, 88 strikeouts, and just 11 walks over 66.2 innings pitched for Lakeland, which is Detroit’s Single-A affiliate.

After the latest loss to Bradenton, Burhenn regrouped with a four-inning outing against Fort Myers, where he struck out six and allowed just four hits. Even with giving up four earned runs to the Marauders, Burhenn still sports a 2.84 ERA this season. While it seems like the former Buckeye will spend this season with Lakeland, he is stating a strong case for promotion to Double-A Erie next season.

Jack Neely - New York Yankees

The towering right-handed pitcher had a phenomenal June, registering a 0.75 ERA over 12 innings in eight appearances, striking out 21 during that span. Neely pushed his record on the season to 3-1 when he was credited with the win on July 17 against Daytona, marking his first win since May 4.

Following a rocky May, Neely has been dominant since, striking out at least two batters in 11 of his 14 outings since the beginning of June, whiffing a total of 30 hitters in 18 innings. So far this season, Neely has struck out 70 batters, and is averaging 15.75 strikeouts per nine innings.

Dillon Dingler - Detroit Tigers

2022 has been an up-and-down season for Dingler at Detroit’s AA affiliate in Erie. The catcher is hitting .235 with eight homers and 41 runs batted in over 73 games this year. Dingler’s average hasn’t been great of late, hitting .218 in June, followed by .188 so far in July. The good news is, Dingler is putting up some of his best power numbers of the season over the last month.

At the end of June against Akron, Dingler had back-to-back games where he homered and drove in three runs. So far in July, Dingler has eight RBIs, which is just five shy of his season-high in a month, which came in June when he drove in 13 runs. Even with some of his struggles at the plate, Dingler is getting plenty of experience behind the dish, and is still looked at as one of the top prospects in Detroit’s minor league system.

Dingler was picked as a participant in the MLB Futures Game, which took place last week at Dodger Stadium ahead of the MLB All-Star break. Dingler saw one at-bat after replacing Shea Langeliers behind the plate, grounding out to second.

Dominic Canzone - Arizona Diamondbacks

Just as soon as Dominic Canzone was finding his groove at AAA Reno, the injury bug struck the outfielder last month. On June 23, Canzone was placed on the injured list with an oblique injury. Prior to his injury, Canzone was batting .253 with eight homers, 38 RBIs, and nine stolen bases for the Aces.

The good news for Canzone is that he should be returning to Reno soon, as he was sent to ACL Diamondbacks Black on Thursday for a rehab assignment. Even with the time that was lost due to his injury, Canzone is still looking like a possible September call-up for Arizona with the expansion to 40-man rosters for the final month of the season.

Andrew Magno - Detroit Tigers

The final former Buckeye that has found a home in the Detroit farm system is relief pitcher Andrew Magno. The right-hander has spent most of the season with the Western Michigan Whitecaps, who are the High-A affiliate of the Tigers. Magno did get a brief taste of AAA life, as he made an appearance with Toledo on June 12 before being sent back to Western Michigan.

Following a stellar start to the season, Magno has had a couple hiccups since. Prior to June 16, Magno had allowed just one run this season, but in 10.2 innings since he has given up eight runs. Even with some of his recent struggles, Magno is still 1-1 with a 2.20 ERA and has seven saves so far this season.

Ryan Feltner - Colorado Rockies

After spending some time in Colorado’s rotation this season, Ryan Feltner has been dealing with a sore back over the last few weeks. Following a start on June 11 in which he pitched six innings of two-hit baseball against San Diego, Feltner struggled in his two starts before being placed on the injured list, allowing 10 runs over 7.2 innings against Miami and Minnesota.

Now, Feltner will look to make his way back to the big leagues. In two starts at AAA Albuquerque, Feltner pitched 8.1 innings, allowing 12 hits and four runs against Round Rock and Sacramento. Even though he has struggled at times, Colorado is still high on what Feltner can do on the mound, and he should get another shot to toe the rubber in the big leagues sooner rather than later.

Connor Curlis - Cincinnati Reds

One Ohio State pitcher who is looking like he won’t get a shot at the majors is Connor Curlis. The Reds prospect has suffered six losses over his last seven starts. Aside from a performance on June 15, where he struck out 13 batters over six innings, the pitching over the last month from Curlis has been ugly.

Over his last seven starts, Curlis has allowed 34 runs, with 32 of those being earned. The last start for Curlis came on Friday night against the Tennessee Smokies, where he lasted just two innings. Curlis has now pitched 4.2 innings or less in each of his last four starts. With a 2-8 record this season and a 6.78 ERA, it’s hard to see Curlis moving up to AAA Louisville any time soon.

Ronnie Dawson - Cincinnati Reds

Louisville would be where another former Buckeye is currently playing. For as bad as Connor Curlis has been for Chattanooga lately, Ronnie Dawson has been almost as good for Louisville. Over a two-game span on July 9 and 10, Dawson recorded back-to-back three hits games, crushing two homers and driving in four runs on the ninth, followed by smacking another home run and driving in two more against St. Paul the next day.

After making a brief appearance with the Reds earlier this season, Dawson is trying to get another taste of life in the majors. Through 76 games with the Bats, Dawson is hitting .256 with eight homers and 27 runs batted in. Of his 68 hits on the season, Dawson has hit 16 doubles. With the Reds so far off the pace in the National League, if Dawson keeps hitting like he has so far this month, it’s going to be hard for Cincinnati to keep him in the minors.

Tanner Tully - Cleveland Guardians

So far this season, Tully has been called up to Cleveland on three separate occasions, with his longest appearance coming last month against Boston when he pitched three innings at the end of a game against the Red Sox. Tully also threw an inning last Saturday against the Tigers before being sent back to Columbus a few days later.

Tully’s first start back with the Clippers came at Toledo on Friday night, as he tossed four innings of five-hit ball against the Mudhens, giving up two runs and striking out four. So far this season, Tully is 5-3 with a 4.93 ERA, tossing 80.1 innings for Columbus. It’s obvious that Tully will never be a front of the rotation guy, but he could provide value with his versatility out of the bullpen, since he can eat innings if needed.

Travis Lakins Sr. - Baltimore Orioles

After being placed on the injured list in May, Lakins was transferred to the 60-day IL on July 10 due to right elbow inflammation. Lakins is on a rehab assignment with FCL Orioles, tossing two-thirds of an inning on July 11, which was his first competitive game in two months, but hasn’t pitched since then.

After undergoing elbow surgery last year, the inflammation is concerning, especially since Lakins hasn’t pitched in a game since beginning a rehab assignment a couple weeks ago. Even if Lakins is able to show he can pitch again this season, it might be tough for him to find a spot in a Baltimore bullpen that has been surprisingly good this season.