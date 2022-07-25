Ohio State among 10 finalists for four-star forward Xavier Booker

Four-star forward and Indianapolis-native Xavier Booker cut his lengthy list of offers down to 10 schools Monday night, and that list included Chris Holtmann’s Ohio State Buckeyes.

Booker listed Ohio State as one school he is considering, as well as, Michigan, Michigan State, Indiana, Purdue, Auburn, Oregon, Cincinnati, Notre Dame, and Gonzaga. Before trimming down his list, the No. 60 player in the nation had over 30 offers.

The 6-foot-10, 205-pound forward out of Cathedral Preparatory High School in Indianapolis is the No. 58 player in the 247Sports composite rankings, but 247 actually lists him as a five-star and the No. 3 player in the nation in their own rankings (that does not include the other three recruiting services).

Ohio State was the sixth school to offer Booker back on June 16, 2021. He has since picked up offers from six other Big Ten programs: Indiana, Illinois, Purdue, Iowa, Michigan, and Michigan State. Neither Illinois nor Iowa made the cut.

Booker has already made visits to Indiana and Purdue, and has made three visits (two unofficial, one official) to Michigan State — he is currently considered a Michigan State lean. He’s already scheduled an OV with Ohio State for the fall on September 3 — the day Ohio State’s football team welcomes Notre Dame to the horseshoe for the first time since 1995. Ironically enough, Notre Dame is also in Booker’s final schools.

Booker does not have a commitment date set, nor has he drawn a hard line in the sand of when he wants his recruitment to be wrapped up. This differs from Ohio State target Devin Royal, who included the Buckeyes in his top nine last week. Royal — whom Booker knows well through the AAU circuit — wants his commitment wrapped up before his senior season starts in the fall. Booker may not follow the same timeline.

Ohio State has locked up a 2023 guard in George Washington III (No. 60) and a center in Austin Parks (No. 105) but they have yet to add a long, athletic wing to the class. Chris Holtmann would love to get two of Booker, Scotty Middleton (No. 34), Dailyn Swain (No. 75), and Royal (No. 73). But with Middleton committing in two weeks and Royal indicating that his recruitment won’t run into his senior season, there’s a real chance that Ohio State takes itself out of the running for Booker completely if they lock up both Middleton and Royal before Booker makes a decision.

Ohio State’s 2023 class currently sits at No. 8 in the nation with two four-star recruits, according to 247Sports. They are mere decimal points behind Indiana, so an Ohio State commit before an Indiana commit would likely flip the two programs in the 2023 rankings.