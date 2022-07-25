I-70 Football Show: A New College Football Players Association

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

After a spirit discussion around if the show should be called I-80 Football Show, we get into Penn State starting quarterback Sean Clifford hoping to lead the charge of a new college football players association with Penn State at the forefront. Clifford and the association have begun talks with the Big Ten regarding health insurance for sports-related injuries post-career, a representative on each campus to support students and advocate especially around medical conversations and revenue sharing from the media rights deal. The guys discuss what a player’s association could look like as well as if the players should unionize. Plus, they get into how revenue sharing could work, is it fair if only football players get paid? What would it look like for all athletes to benefit from revenue sharing?

After a brief conversation about the future of the XFL and USFL the guys finish the Big Ten schedule preview. It is time for the Big Ten to change the scheduling model because it is rough! The best games in the last few weeks revolve around Iowa, Minnesota, Purdue, and Wisconsin. After a remarkably close race in 2021 the fight to win the Big Ten West should be exciting as the champion will be decided in the last few weeks.

In their weekly pitstops, Jordan is in search of a support group since he plans to buy Madden 23. He cannot stop himself from buying it every year despite the fact it hardly changes and usually gets worse. Dante is anti-pre ordering video games. After multiple video games have come out unfinished Dante thinks it is a waste to pre-order video games especially when they have not released gameplay. Stay tuned as next week we begin our season preview where we break the teams into tiers and predict their records.

Connect with us on Twitter:

Jordan: @JordanW330

Dante: @DanteM10216