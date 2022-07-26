Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: 2022 Big Ten Previews — Nebraska and Rutgers

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this week’s episode, Gene and Josh continue their Big Ten previews with a look at Nebraska and Rutgers. Before getting into that, they discuss the latest in Ohio State football recruiting, including the newest 2023 commit as well as some troubling trends on the defensive side of the ball after a big whiff at linebacker. The rest of the show is all about the Huskers and the Scarlet Knights, two teams that are looking to improve in 2022 with new quarterbacks. Will Scott Frost do enough to keep his job? Can Rutgers survive in the B1G East? Who knows!

“Hangout in the Holy Land” is will be dropping one episode per week during the offseason, coming out every Wednesday (don’t hold us to that). Be sure to download and listen in wherever you get your podcasts, and leave us a review on Apple to let us know your thoughts and how we can make things even better!

You can also follow us on Twitter @HolyLandPod, where we will want to hear from you guys even more! If there’s anything you’d like us to talk about on the show, @ us and let us know!

As always, Go Bucks.

Connect with the Podcast:

Twitter: @HolyLandPod

Connect with Gene:

Twitter: @Gene_Ross23

Connect with Josh

Twitter: @jdooleybuckeye