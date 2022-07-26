Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for July 26, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
On the Gridiron
Ohio State football unanimously picked as Big Ten champion in 12th annual cleveland.com preseason poll
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud voted preseason Offensive Player of the Year in 12th annual cleveland.com Big Ten poll
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Three Buckeyes named Big Ten preseason honorees
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
3 Buckeyes have earned @B1Gfootball preseason honors #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/HhluJzXfiS— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) July 26, 2022
Pair of Buckeyes stars named to Thorpe Award preseason watch list
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, TreVeyon Henderson, C.J. Stroud named Big Ten preseason honorees
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Big Ten insiders offer unvarnished thoughts on what’s ahead in 2022 (paywall)
Austin Meek and Scott Dochterman, The Athletic
Madden 23 ratings for former Ohio State players
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan has passed his physical and has been activated— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 25, 2022
Biggest storylines to track as Buckeyes gear up for Big Ten Media Days
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Bold Prediction: Buckeyes will blow out Fighting Irish
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
You’re Nuts: Bold Predictions about Ohio State’s defense
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
Richard Lewis on his sports bond with Larry David and life as an Ohio State fan (paywall)
Bill Shea, The Athletic
Big moments in Ohio State football history: Sept. 1, 2012
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Ohio State among 10 finalists for four-star forward Xavier Booker
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Devin Royal is releasing his top 3 schools Friday. You can pretty much guarantee Ohio State and Michigan State. The third could be interesting, https://t.co/7njd62bPsy— Bucketheads (@BucketheadsLGHL) July 26, 2022
Kalen Etzler Knows He Must Improve on Defense as He Pursues a Big Role for the Buckeyes in His Second Season
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Playing in Front of Entire Family for First Time in Six Years, Jared Sullinger Has “Emotional” and Dominant Performance at Kingdom League
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Down on the Farm: How the former Ohio State Buckeyes have fared in MiLB over the last month
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
And now for something completely different...
People are really freaking out about this, huh? Maybe you should have bought more Choco Tacos, Chad.
The beloved Klondike product, packaged ice cream in a taco-shaped cone, has been discontinued. https://t.co/TcgvkaIRTW— CNN (@CNN) July 26, 2022
Loading comments...