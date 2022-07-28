Buckeyes dish out latest 2024 offer, await decision on 2023 defensive lineman

Big Ten Media Days always signifies Ohio State football being just around the corner. With only about a week before fall camp starts for the Buckeyes, Ryan Day and crew have all eyes toward the 2022 campaign and doing everything they can to right the wrongs of last season.

As Day mentioned in his presser on Wednesday, an 11-2 season for most would signify a strong year, but at Ohio State it is not quite good enough. Though last season saw areas of needed improvement, this year seems to be bringing back the swagger that the Buckeyes have sorely missed. Whether it’s off or on the field, the media showings from Ohio State yesterday gave great insight as to how hard this squad is working to get back to the top, and also how fun this year can be.

Though it may seem recruiting is starting to take a backseat with camp fast approaching, this coaching staff never turns off their efforts on the trail. While the success on the defensive side of the ball has hit a bit of a rough patch, rest assured it’s not for a lack of trying. The Buckeyes know there’s plenty of work to be done in this 2023 class, and with spots still up for grabs, it’s still a top priority to focus on getting the job done.

2024 Missouri native lands Buckeye offer

Thanks to the national approach Ohio State has on the recruiting trail, there’s really not a state where the Buckeyes cannot have success at least once. Specifically speaking, Missouri is a state that Ohio State has benefitted from mightily over the years, and guys like Ezekiel Elliot, Cam Brown, Kam Babb, and even Jameson Williams prove that this staff has no trouble going into the Show Me State and leaving with a solid investment.

On Wednesday, the Buckeyes made another splash in Missouri when they offered the latest prospect in the 2024 class. Taking to his Twitter account to share the news, four-star athlete Aneyas Williams was on the receiving end of an Ohio State offer.

A 5-foot-10, 195 pound athlete, Williams is currently the No. 311 player nationally and the 46th best athlete in the country for his class per the 247Sports Composite. A two-way standout for his prep team, Williams lined up as a slot receiver and running back, scoring 47 touchdowns his sophomore year while also playing defense as well. With 15 offers to his name from the likes of Alabama, Florida, Notre Dame, Oregon and more, it only makes sense that the Buckeyes join this recruitment.

The Buckeyes have proven success when recruiting in Missouri, and while they’re certainly not the first to get in on Williams, they have plenty of time to make a strong first impression. With the offer now in hand, Ohio State can work on getting him to campus and show him like the many before him that coming to Columbus from his home state is a plan that leads to success. This will be a name worth watching for the foreseeable future concerning the 2024 cycle.

Buckeyes will know fate later today

Calling it like it is, Ohio State’s defensive recruiting has just had a rough go lately. For no lack of effort, the Buckeyes seen multiple guys in the last week or two choose to go their own way, and none of them have opted for Columbus. From Troy Bowles and Tackett Curtis recently to Caleb Downs yesterday, the defensive recruiting has really hit a rough patch. While that comes with the territory sometimes when you recruit the nation’s top guys, it still stings just as bad.

Probably to no fault of the current staff either, the theme right now has surfaced that until Ohio State’s defense proves itself as being “fixed”, the recruiting success isn’t going to be as high as you’d like it to be, and certainly not as high as the offensive side of the ball for the Buckeyes. Ohio State will hope that once the defense gets going all will be right in the world, because obviously both the quality and quantity of guys the offensive staff is bringing in is off the charts thanks directly to their on-field success.

Later today, the defensive staff is going to hear their fate when John Walker announces his commitment. Sharing on Wednesday that he’d be committing today, Walker is choosing between Michigan, Miami, Florida, Ohio State, and UCF ,though this really feels like a two-horse race between the Buckeyes and Central Florida.

The No. 99 player overall, Walker is the 11th best defensive lineman in the class per the 247Sports Composite, and up until about two weeks ago, all signs pointed toward Columbus as the eventual destination for the Florida native. Now though, it looks as if the close to home program, UCF, will be the call today at 6:00 p.m. ET, thanks in large part to what many have said is a family preference for wanting to be closer to home.

Anything is possible and the Buckeyes are still certainly in the mix, but seeing the Crystal Ball predictions switching over from Ohio State to UCF is a pretty strong indication that Walker is likely to stay home for his college career, and that would be yet another blow to the defensive recruiting these last couple of weeks. It hasn’t been a very positive stretch, but here’s to hoping there’s some sort of change before today’s announcement, or at least success with the other top ranked guys the staff is after.