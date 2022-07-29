Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: 2022 Big Ten Previews — Maryland and Illinois

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

On this week’s episode, Gene and Josh continue their Big Ten previews with a look at Maryland and Illinois. Before they dive into that, they take a look at what has been happening on the recruiting trail for Ohio State. The Buckeyes still have one of the top classes in the country, but it has been a real tough stretch in terms of misses on defense. They then get into the previews, where the Terrapins could have one of the conference’s top offenses if everything works out, while the Illini are still finding their way in year two under Bret Bielema.

