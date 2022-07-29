Ohio State 2023 QB target set to announce this weekend, Walker chooses to stay home

Just a few short days remain before Ohio State takes the field for fall camp, and with the season quickly approaching, getting this current roster game-ready is becoming more serious by the day. With Notre Dame coming to town Week 1 and under the lights, this home opener is one of the more highly anticipated matchups Ohio State has played in to kickoff a season. Ryan Day knows just how important it is for the Buckeyes to look good early and often.

Coming off an 11-2 season, Buckeye Nation’s expectations are to win every game, and Day had no problem shying away from that lofty goal this week at Big Ten Media Days. There’s a buzz in the air surrounding the program, and it’s full of excitement about what this year can bring.

In the recruiting realm, nobody is going to feel bad for Ohio State, as they currently boast the nation’s top ranked class per 247Sports. But a lull the last couple of weeks on the defensive side of the ball hasn’t given fans much to be pleased with. As mentioned, the expectations in Columbus are sky high, and even with a stellar 2023 class right now, this staff is never content — especially not with how the last few weeks have played out.

Clarity coming on QB situation for 2023

Ohio State’s quarterback recruiting in the 2023 class hasn’t been the easiest to follow. Day and Corey Dennis have done a remarkable job bringing in elite talent one after another, but a room that crowded doesn’t always appeal to prospective players in consecutive cycles. Still, Day has made it clear that a quarterback is needed in every recruiting class, and this year fits that same mold regardless of what the room currently looks like or what it could be potentially down the road.

That said, the two guys that the Buckeyes have really keyed in on the last few months have been current Baylor commit, Austin Novosad, and Brock Glenn. Specifically with Glenn, he is the more recent offer of the two players, but the Tennessee native is certainly no slouch, and is a player the Buckeyes would love to add to the fold in this current class that has long been searching for a signal caller to help anchor the rest of the very skilled offensive additions.

The No. 335 player in the nation, Glenn is also the 17th best quarterback in the class per the 247Sports Composite. A player that had been considered a Florida State lean for some time had no issue with entertaining the Buckeyes, and Thursday’s announcement that his commitment will come this weekend certainly started to get the momentum rolling towards Ohio State being the predicted destination after a flurry of 247Sports Crystal Ball submissions were made in favor of the Buckeyes.

Set to announce Saturday at 3:00 p.m. ET, it’s looking pretty likely for Ohio State to finally have their guy in the 2023 class under center after quite a roller coaster of searching. If it does become official, Ohio State can cross one more position group off of the list in terms of recruiting needs, which certainly helps the staff put their efforts towards spots that could use some extra time. Either way, it looks as if Day has his guy now, and that’s a big addition for a class loaded with offensive weapons.

Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne four-star QB Brock Glenn will announce his college commitment this weekend: https://t.co/VXqgCXlQan pic.twitter.com/hCafyBaA48 — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) July 28, 2022

Quick Hits

Four-star defensive lineman John Walker announced his commitment to UCF on Thursday evening as expected, and while a blow to Ohio State’s wish list, the Buckeyes still have multiple options along the defensive front, including targets legitimately considering the Buckeyes.

While the staff may not get all of them, they are still in solid position for players such as Maryland native Desmond Umeozulu, and still have a strong case for Matayo Uiagalelei, who is one prospect that will likely take all of this time up to Signing Day to make a decision and take more official visits starting in the fall. Regardless, Larry Johnson deserves some trust here, as he’s proven to bring in top guys in every year he’s been in Columbus.

2024 Georgia native Jalyn Crawford will be in Columbus today to see Ohio State for an unofficial visit. The No. 162 player nationally, Crawford is considered the 15th best cornerback in the class per the 247Sports Composite, and is certainly a welcomed guest for the Buckeyes.

Georgia continues to churn out elite DI caliber prospects, and Crawford is definitely that same mold of player. Currently, LSU owns the one Crystal Ball prediction in their favor, but Tim Walton and Perry Eliano have plenty of time to get in the mix here. Crawford does not currently hold an Ohio State offer, but a visit like this could certainly change that in the near future.