Buck Off Podcast: Defensive recruiting struggles, B1G media day takeaways, and a fall camp preview

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I am joined by Jordan Williams, and we get into Ohio State’s upcoming season for the Buckeyes after we heard from Ryan Day and the player representatives at Big Ten Media Day.

Before we get into the players on the roster, we have a conversation about the current recruiting struggles the Buckeyes are facing. In this conversation, we discuss the recent developments and how recruiting is not straightforward. We discuss the variables that effect recruitments and when the defensive recruiting might take a turn to the positive again.

After that, we get into our discussions from the media days for the Big Ten. We start with the head ball coach, Ryan Day, who definitely should not be fired. His expectations for the defense sound high, but are actually pretty reasonable. We then get into his comments about how 11-2 is an unsuccessful season for the Buckeyes.

Once back from the break, we get into C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Ronnie Hickman’s appearance. The Buckeyes showed a lot of confidence on the podium, and each showed a new side to themselves in their conversations. The confidence and conviction has Jordan and I excited for the fall to start.

To close out the show, we discuss Ohio State starting fall camp next week. We get into potential position battles, our biggest questions, and a relatively injury-free roster starting out the preseason practice.

