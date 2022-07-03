Play Like a Girl Podcast: Unpopular opinions edition

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Megan and Meredith talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Welcome back to the show! In honor of LGHL’s Unpopular Opinions week, Megan and Meredith dive into their most niche ideas, from why Megan hates recruiting multiple high-profile players from the same position (sorry, Brian Hartline) and yet is okay being a bandwagoner (including for the Warriors - just gross), to why Meredith wants to see more four-year players taken in the NBA Draft and in-state players winning championships.

Oh, and lest we forget, it turns out Meredith hates country music and Star Wars and Megan likes cottage cheese and Nickelback. How? I don’t know.

Check out the full pod for more unpopular opinions.

