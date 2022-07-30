Play Like a Girl podcast: More on Big Ten Media Days and some bold predictions for the season

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Megan and Meredith talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:

Welcome back to the show! We’re officially one month away from the Big Ten’s season opener featuring Nebraska and Northwestern all the way in Dublin, Ireland, and Big Ten Media Days are upon us! Megan and Meredith discussed the high points of the opening day of press conferences, including conference expansion, College Football Playoff expansion and preseason honors.

In honor of LGHL’s Bold Predictions week, the pair also dive into their most daring predictions for this season, including that CJ Stroud will not beat out his stats from last year (Meredith) and that Ohio State will blow out Notre Dame in the season opener (Megan).

Check out the full pod for more bold predictions.

