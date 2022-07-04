I-70 Football Podcast: An in Depth dive into the new Big Ten

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

USC and UCLA broke the internet last week by joining the Big Ten, causing us to throw out the show plan. We spend the whole episode going in-depth on this groundbreaking move from all angles.

USC, with their brand, and Oregon with their play was the only thing keeping the Pac-12 alive; now USC and their Los Angeles counterparts are leaving for the Big Ten. We discuss the impact this has on the Pac-12 and how we should have seen this coming after former commissioner Larry Scott essentially destroyed the conference's reputation.

Next, we discuss the aftershocks. Will the Big 12 play the aggressor and try to poach a few teams from the Pac-12? Oregon and Washington are the dream, but with their reported interest in the Big Ten, could Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah end up in a 16-team Big 12?

Would the Big 12 consider going to 18 teams and adding Cal and Stanford? Plus, what could the Big Ten do next? Does Notre Dame reconsider, will they add Oregon and Washington? How long until the ACC breaks their grant of rights and schools end up in the SEC?

With all the commotion, it’s easy to forget the best part which is the actual games. The guys get into the on-field impact including future scheduling. The Big Ten is going to have a hard deciding the three protected opponents in their new 3-6-6 scheduling model. Should they make Ohio State vs. USC a yearly game? What do they do with secondary rivalries like Michigan/Michigan State and Ohio State/Penn State?

Jordan discusses his proposed permanent games while Dante switches things up to find the best matchups. Lastly, this move sends a signal to the Big Ten. Who will take note and strive to get better? Plus, how soon does USC develop on the lines to face Big Ten competition?

