Stick to Sports Podcast: Breaking down USC, UCLA’s move with LGHL’s resident Angelino

Land-Grant Holy Land’s Stick to Sports is unlike any podcast you’ve heard on the Ohio State beat. Your hosts, Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, will (of course) talk Ohio State sports, but the primary focus of the show will be on what’s going on around the periphery, such as weird/funny happenings in college football and the sports world at large, as well as other things that keep us interested in between games, whether that’s pop culture, social media trends— you name it.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode, as Matt and Jami get back into the pre-season podcasting schedule by discussing the biggest news in college football as USC and UCLA are officially heading to the Big Ten. As Jami is Land-Grant Holy Land’s West Coast Bureau chief and only Los Angeles resident, the pair breaks down the news from every angle including local fan reaction, travel concerns, kickoff times, what’s next, and much more.

Then, they break down their favorite pieces of pop culture so far in 2022. Hear what movies and TV shows have gotten them through the hellacious first six months of the year and let them know what your favorite things have been by reaching out on Twitter or in the article version of this episode on Land-Grant Holy Land.

Connect with Jami Jurich

Twitter: @JamiJurich

Connect with Matt Tamanini

Twitter: @BWWMatt

Theme music provided by www.bensound.com