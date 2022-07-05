Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for July 5, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

What If? Week

What If: Ohio State’s receivers can’t top last year’s performers?

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

‘What If?’ You’re Nuts: If Ohio State loses to Notre Dame, is Ryan Day on the hot seat?

Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Film Study: C.J. Stroud started out slow, but developed into one of the best quarterbacks in the country

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s film shows ‘an elite talent’

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State’s schedule in 2022 is crazy difficult!

Cover 3 College Football Podcast, 247Sports

#DevelopedHere

Cards are in the air for Day 1B of the @WSOP Main Event.



Here's a look at some of the notables that have shown up bright and early to play this morning.



Starting off with former NFL star cornerback, @AntoineWinfield! pic.twitter.com/GMs8B4GUmg — PokerGO (@PokerGO) July 4, 2022

How Caden Curry is quickly gaining ground on Buckeyes depth chart

Tim May, Lettermen Row

Ohio State Position-by-Position 2022 Preview: Safeties

Jacob Benge, Scarlet and Gray Report

Projecting depth chart, rotation for Buckeyes talented defensive line

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Gene Smith, Ohio State continue to drive the agenda for the Big Ten (paywall)

Bill Landis, The Athletic

B1G Thoughts: A 3-6-6 scheduling model for a 16-team Big Ten

Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

What not all three?

Sources: Oregon and Washington have been told by @bigten that it is standing pat for now. Waiting on a decision by Notre Dame. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) July 1, 2022

The Big Ten’s Addition of USC and UCLA Gives Ohio State a New Blue-Chip Foe, More Trips to the Rose Bowl and Sustained Conference Relevancy

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State’s football and basketball history with new Big Ten members UCLA and USC

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Big Ten expansion fallout: 10 lingering topics league officials must now ponder (paywall)

Scott Dochterman, The Athletic

Notre Dame on line 1? Oregon? Where does Big Ten expansion go from here?

Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch

Breaking down Ohio State’s non-conference opponents: Toledo

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

You’re Nuts: Who is the toughest non-conference opponent for Ohio State men’s basketball?

Connor Lemons and Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Buckeyes’ freshman Brice Sensabaugh scores 50 in summer league action

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Bringing the dog to the visit seems like a good sign:

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State finishes fourth in final Directors’ Cup standings, best place since 2017

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

And now for something completely different...

How is this physically possible?