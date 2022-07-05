Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for July 5, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
What If? Week
What If: Ohio State’s receivers can’t top last year’s performers?
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
‘What If?’ You’re Nuts: If Ohio State loses to Notre Dame, is Ryan Day on the hot seat?
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Film Study: C.J. Stroud started out slow, but developed into one of the best quarterbacks in the country
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s film shows ‘an elite talent’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State’s schedule in 2022 is crazy difficult!
Cover 3 College Football Podcast, 247Sports
#DevelopedHere
Cards are in the air for Day 1B of the @WSOP Main Event.— PokerGO (@PokerGO) July 4, 2022
Here's a look at some of the notables that have shown up bright and early to play this morning.
Starting off with former NFL star cornerback, @AntoineWinfield! pic.twitter.com/GMs8B4GUmg
How Caden Curry is quickly gaining ground on Buckeyes depth chart
Tim May, Lettermen Row
Ohio State Position-by-Position 2022 Preview: Safeties
Jacob Benge, Scarlet and Gray Report
Projecting depth chart, rotation for Buckeyes talented defensive line
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Gene Smith, Ohio State continue to drive the agenda for the Big Ten (paywall)
Bill Landis, The Athletic
B1G Thoughts: A 3-6-6 scheduling model for a 16-team Big Ten
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land
What not all three?
Sources: Oregon and Washington have been told by @bigten that it is standing pat for now. Waiting on a decision by Notre Dame.— Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) July 1, 2022
The Big Ten’s Addition of USC and UCLA Gives Ohio State a New Blue-Chip Foe, More Trips to the Rose Bowl and Sustained Conference Relevancy
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s football and basketball history with new Big Ten members UCLA and USC
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
Big Ten expansion fallout: 10 lingering topics league officials must now ponder (paywall)
Scott Dochterman, The Athletic
Notre Dame on line 1? Oregon? Where does Big Ten expansion go from here?
Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch
Breaking down Ohio State’s non-conference opponents: Toledo
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
You’re Nuts: Who is the toughest non-conference opponent for Ohio State men’s basketball?
Connor Lemons and Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
Buckeyes’ freshman Brice Sensabaugh scores 50 in summer league action
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Bringing the dog to the visit seems like a good sign:
@DevinRoyal7 Had a great Official Visit with @OhioStateHoops Thanks @ChrisHoltmann @JakeDiebler @CoachJackOwens @MNetti and coaching staff #GoBucks #O-H pic.twitter.com/sIDys0Jac6— Shannon Cornell (@shannon7759) July 4, 2022
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State finishes fourth in final Directors’ Cup standings, best place since 2017
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
And now for something completely different...
How is this physically possible?
Slow motion of 17-year-old Mondo Duplantis' record-breaking jump...— Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) July 1, 2022
pic.twitter.com/n0sNwDtouB
