Four-star quarterback target from Texas reveals decision plan

Despite head coach Ryan Day and his assistants putting together the current No. 2 ranked recruiting haul in the country, the program has yet to see a quarterback claim their spot in the class. Perhaps that will all change by weeks end, as a target at the position for Ohio State eyes the finish line in his recruitment. Plus, the Buckeyes seem to be well-positioned for one of the top defensive line prospects in the country.

Novosad lays out decision plan

With June now in the rearview and the Buckeyes still pushing for a recruiting crown, one position the program has yet to address is the quarterback position. However, that might not be the case this time next week, as four-star quarterback Austin Novosad of Dripping Springs (TX) looks to make his decision in the coming days.

According to Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors, Novosad plans on making his decision “sometime this week.” It is a decision for Novosad that will include either sticking with Baylor, the program that he has been committed to since December, or instead flipping his pledge to Ohio State or Texas A&M.

The Buckeyes initially entered into the picture for the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder on the 1st of last month when they offered the Baylor pledge. Just nine days later, quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis and the program was able to welcome Novosad to campus for an official visit. At that time, it seemed as if it was a Buckeye or Bear battle — until the Aggies jumped into the mix with an offer after the blue-chip signal-caller took an unofficial visit.

While Novosad, an Elite 11 finalist, is still likely weighing the pros and cons to the three schools remaining, the Buckeyes are hoping that a departure from the state of Texas is in the cards and their vacancy at the quarterback position is filled sooner rather than later.

Novosad is currently graded as the No. 261 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. The rising senior, who dished out 40 touchdown passes last season, also slots in as the 13th highest graded quarterback in the cycle and the 45th best prospect from the ultra-talented state of Texas.

Buckeyes trending for Moore?

It was just a couple of days ago that Ohio State, who seemed like the overwhelming favorite at one time, watched 2023 four-star defensive lineman Darron Reed of Carver (GA) instead make his decision in favor of LSU. However, it didn’t take long for the Buckeyes to weather the storm and be right back into the thick of things for another elite prospect along the defensive front.

On Tuesday, four crystal ball predictions on 247Sports came in projecting Ohio State to land 2023 four-star defensive lineman Jason Moore of DeMatha Catholic (MD) — the same high school that produced Chase Young.

While Moore has yet to release any sort of top schools list, 247Sports shows Maryland, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Penn State as other programs that are very much in the running for the Hyattsville native. However, the latest buzz surrounding the 6-foot-6, 255-pounder points to Columbus.

The addition of Moore would be a welcome boost for the Buckeye defense that already accounts for seven of the 16 spots taken in the class. If the Buckeyes are the pick for Moore, he would become the highest graded defensive player to pledge to the program and the first that slots inside the Top 75.

Moore does fall just outside of the Top 50, coming in at No. 52 overall. The Maryland standout can also be seen graded as the fifth best defensive lineman that the class has to offer and the very best prospect in his respective state.

Quick Hits

Late last month, Ohio State jumped into the picture for 2025 tight end Davon Mitchell of Allen (TX) when they delivered an offer, and it didn’t take long for the Lone Star State prospect to speak highly of the program.

“Ohio State was one of my dream schools, so I always wanted to play for them. They’ll definitely be one of my options. My dad’s side of the family, they’re really big Ohio State fans, so I grew up watching it a lot,” Mitchell told Eleven Warriors on Tuesday.