Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for July 6, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud has best Hesiman Trophy odds heading into 2022 season

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Why CJ Stroud is the favorite to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy

J.D. PicKell, On3

Five Questions as Buckeyes prepare to unleash new-look linebackers unit

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State has best chance in nation to return to College Football Playoff, per FPI

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State Freshmen Progress Through Summer Months

Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

How Buckeyes linebackers fare in name, image, likeness landscape

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

I understand Notre Dame’s desire to remain independent, but if they turn down $20M-$25M, that is a severe dereliction of duty by their administration.

Big 12 looking to expand?? @dennisdoddcbs reporting today Big 12 “deep into negotiations” to land 4 PAC-12 schools including Arizona, Arizona State, Utah, Colorado…. Also eying Oregon & Washington.



Also reporting appears Notre Dame looking to stay put… for now. @CBSSports pic.twitter.com/sgoQS6KJnL — Amanda Guerra (@AmandaGuerraCBS) July 6, 2022

Ohio State Position-by-Position 2022 Preview: Tight ends

Jacob Benge, Scarlet and Gray Report

You’re Nuts: What Ohio State game still haunts you?

Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Nick Kellogg joining Ohio State support staff

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Gene Smith, Kristina Johnson Think USC, UCLA Additions Will Benefit Olympic Sports

Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Men’s Volleyball: Three Buckeyes Named to U.S. Men’s U21 National Training Team

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

