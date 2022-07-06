Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for July 6, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud has best Hesiman Trophy odds heading into 2022 season
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Why CJ Stroud is the favorite to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy
J.D. PicKell, On3
Five Questions as Buckeyes prepare to unleash new-look linebackers unit
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
the greatest 'shoe on turf #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/8L8z5rBs79— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) July 5, 2022
Ohio State has best chance in nation to return to College Football Playoff, per FPI
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State Freshmen Progress Through Summer Months
Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
How Buckeyes linebackers fare in name, image, likeness landscape
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
I understand Notre Dame’s desire to remain independent, but if they turn down $20M-$25M, that is a severe dereliction of duty by their administration.
Big 12 looking to expand?? @dennisdoddcbs reporting today Big 12 “deep into negotiations” to land 4 PAC-12 schools including Arizona, Arizona State, Utah, Colorado…. Also eying Oregon & Washington.— Amanda Guerra (@AmandaGuerraCBS) July 6, 2022
Also reporting appears Notre Dame looking to stay put… for now. @CBSSports pic.twitter.com/sgoQS6KJnL
Ohio State Position-by-Position 2022 Preview: Tight ends
Jacob Benge, Scarlet and Gray Report
You’re Nuts: What Ohio State game still haunts you?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Nick Kellogg joining Ohio State support staff
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Gene Smith, Kristina Johnson Think USC, UCLA Additions Will Benefit Olympic Sports
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Men’s Volleyball: Three Buckeyes Named to U.S. Men’s U21 National Training Team
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
SAY SOMETHIN’ ‘BOUT THE MOTHERF*CKING PREQUELS, B!TCH!
Oops: Taika Waititi tells us he asked Natalie Portman if she “ever wanted to be in a 'Star Wars' movie” https://t.co/wOz8nISJOb— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 5, 2022
