Bucketheads Podcast: TBT preview with Joey Lane, Liddell and Branham drafted

For the 41st episode of the “Bucketheads” podcast, we welcomed back our first ever guest on the show, former Ohio State basketball player and current co-host of The Basketball Tournament's “Inside the TBT” show and “Drive the Lane” podcast, Joey Lane.

Joey stopped by to talk all things TBT and about the current state of Ohio State men’s basketball. Plus, the boys discuss the new NBA homes of E.J. Liddell and Malaki Branham, New Orleans and San Antonio. And vent a little about Liddell’s slide on draft night.

