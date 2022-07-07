Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for July 7, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
What if: the Big Ten had taken a different track of expansion in 2011?
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Examining the toughest stretches of Ohio State’s 2022 season
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Let’s run it back and do it again, boys!
Top Scoring Offenses- Last 10 Years pic.twitter.com/bWafsivkCE— The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) July 5, 2022
‘More comfortable’ Steele Chambers raising expectations in Buckeyes linebacker room (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Will Hollywood sizzle lure Big Ten recruits to West Coast?
Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch
I’m sure the NCAA will approach this with the light, understanding touch that the organization is known for.
So apparently Texas RB Keilan Robinson's 2020 Alabama championship rings are for sale...https://t.co/m1EY86iQek— College Football Nerds (@CFBNerds) July 6, 2022
Selling rings while still in school is a black-letter NCAA violation, which I don't think NIL changes affected...
Forgotten Buckeyes: Eric Kumerow
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
UCLA and USC lag behind Ohio State football and other Big Ten contenders today, but what about in 2024?
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
On the Hardwood
Ohio State men’s basketball brings Buckeye legacy to staff in NBA champion Nick Kellogg
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
Welcome to Buckeye Nation Nick Kellogg! Nick will serve as assistant to the head coach/director of scouting.@Sir_Nickolas spent the last two seasons as video coordinator for the @Bucks and played a role in the team’s NBA title in 2020-21.— ™ Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) July 6, 2022
WNBA Buckeye Report: Week 8
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Now a veteran, Zed Key looking to do more for Buckeyes
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Wrestling, Buckeyes Travel to Mexico for U20 Pan-American Championships
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
I don’t have kids, but I know this would work for me:
