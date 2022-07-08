Ohio State on BOOOOM watch with 2023 OT target set to announce commitment

It’s going to be hard for the Buckeyes to top their month of June on the recruiting trail. What was one of the more important stretches in the 2023 class and beyond, the coaching staff was able to see firsthand the fruits of their labor when multiple top targets decided to join the fold. Helping Ohio State get back to the top of the ranks for their class overall, there remains excitement for all the spots still up for grabs.

A week into July and the recruiting efforts have certainly not backed off, but where this month can compete with June is in relation to how many more commitments the staff can add. Several of the key remaining targets for the Buckeyes are set to announce this month, and while the 2023 class already has landed one addition in July, the safe bet is banking on more than just a couple more in the next couple of weeks.

Buckle up. July should be another great month for Ohio State recruiting.

Walker set to announce later this morning

Thanks to the in-state trio of offensive lineman, first-year position coach Justin Frye has walked into a great situation. Sure, Frye still needed to land the in-state players himself, but having three national prospects in your backyard certainly helps ease a transition. Of course, the theme of being able to land top national offensive linemen remains and Ohio State is still looking to do that in this current class, as three guys is not where they’d like to end up at.

While the chase continues on, last night 2023 target Miles Walker took to Twitter to share that he would be committing on Friday at 11:00 a.m. ET. The Greenwich, Connecticut native is currently listed as the No. 473rd ranked player nationally and the 38th best offensive tackle for the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite. While his three-star status may not wow some Ohio State recruiting followers, it’s important to note that his offer list of nearly 20 schools is one aspect worth trusting. Additionally, being in the area he’s from can sometimes lead to rankings coming a little late to the party.

Regardless, Ohio State thought highly enough of Walker to offer back in May, and after a visit to campus in June, the two parties really started to gel. The 6-foot-6, 275 pound tackle has a college ready frame, and knowing offensive line development, the Buckeyes don’t count on freshmen hardly at all when it comes to competitive snaps. Not to diminish Walker’s abilities my any means, it’s just a fact that offensive linemen develop for at least a year or two before seeing real time on the field. The important thing here is what Ohio State believes, and they believe he’s their caliber of player.

Looking at the 247Sports Crystal Ball, all three of the lead experts in this recruitment such as Director of Recruiting for 247Sports, Steve Wiltfong, have their predictions in favor of the Buckeyes for Walker’s pledge. The safe bet — look for a big time boom later this morning for Ohio State’s 2023 class.

Quick Hits

With much of the focus on the 2023 defensive recruiting class right now, the staff has no issue with working hard towards the 2024 class as well. Linebacker specifically continues to be one of the bigger priorities for the coaching staff to sort out in the current cycle, and while they’re still heavily in the mix for their top two targets, the 2024 targets also are making their way through the process.

On Thursday, in a report by Bill Kurelic of Bucknuts, 2024 linebacker Sammy Brown looks to be doing his best to be on campus this coming season and on-hand for the big time match-up against Notre Dame. A five-star prospect, having Brown in town to take in an Ohio State game day, and in primetime nonetheless, would be a perfect opportunity for the defensive staff to really get in his mind.

A 6-foot-2, 215 pound Georgia native, Brown is the No. eight player nationally and the second best linebacker in the country per the 247Sports Composite.