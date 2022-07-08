 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for July 8, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

How DeaMonte Trayanum can make splash in Buckeyes linebacker rotation (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State records Jaxon Smith-Njigba could break in 2022
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Couldn’t be happier for this guy’s success:

Experienced Tommy Eichenberg can shine as second-year starter for Buckeyes
Tim May, Lettermen Row

‘Alabama wants you. Ohio State needs you’: Why Vonn Bell was Urban Meyer’s biggest recruiting win (paywall)
Bill Landis, The Athletic

Ohio State has 2 players nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame
Marcus Hartman, Dayton Daily News

This seems good:

‘What If’ an elite pass rusher doesn’t emerge for the Buckeyes in 2022?
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

‘What If’ Joe Burrow hadn’t transferred to LSU?
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Nick Kellogg’s experience as player, coach made him a perfect to join Ohio State’s staff
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Watch Ohio State’s Nick Kellogg talk new job
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State Freshman Bruce Thornton Settling in After “Rough” First Week of Summer Training with Buckeyes
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Wrestling: Nonconference Schedule, Ticket Info Announced for 2022-23 Season
Ohio State Athletics

Cross Country: Mason Vergote Named Head XC Coach/Assistant T&F Coach
Ohio State Athletics

Baseball: Mosiello Announces Additions to Coaching Staff
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

And now for something completely different...

You know he would have been able to block Brexit!

