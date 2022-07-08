Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for July 8, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
How DeaMonte Trayanum can make splash in Buckeyes linebacker rotation (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Ohio State records Jaxon Smith-Njigba could break in 2022
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Couldn’t be happier for this guy’s success:
"I cry, I cried some real tears because for a lot of my life I really had to grind and work for what I have now."— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) July 6, 2022
Terry McLaurin reflects on his journey to today pic.twitter.com/OgevcIwjIX
Experienced Tommy Eichenberg can shine as second-year starter for Buckeyes
Tim May, Lettermen Row
‘Alabama wants you. Ohio State needs you’: Why Vonn Bell was Urban Meyer’s biggest recruiting win (paywall)
Bill Landis, The Athletic
Ohio State has 2 players nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame
Marcus Hartman, Dayton Daily News
This seems good:
NEW Ohio State QB commit Dylan Raiola ranks No. 1 & five-stars according to the 2024 On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average utilizing all four major recruiting services: https://t.co/VL2D2lZzXO pic.twitter.com/ULU7yreEKm— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) July 7, 2022
‘What If’ an elite pass rusher doesn’t emerge for the Buckeyes in 2022?
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
‘What If’ Joe Burrow hadn’t transferred to LSU?
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Nick Kellogg’s experience as player, coach made him a perfect to join Ohio State’s staff
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Watch Ohio State’s Nick Kellogg talk new job
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State Freshman Bruce Thornton Settling in After “Rough” First Week of Summer Training with Buckeyes
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Wrestling: Nonconference Schedule, Ticket Info Announced for 2022-23 Season
Ohio State Athletics
Cross Country: Mason Vergote Named Head XC Coach/Assistant T&F Coach
Ohio State Athletics
Congrats to !— Ohio State T&F/XC (@OhioStateTFXC) July 7, 2022
She has been named head XC coach/assistant T&F coach, and will solely oversee all aspects of the Buckeye cross country, distance and mid-distance student-athletes.
https://t.co/CqF9o7K8dk @vergotes #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/d18xXcPOXg
Baseball: Mosiello Announces Additions to Coaching Staff
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
And now for something completely different...
You know he would have been able to block Brexit!
For all of you thinking I'm going to be the next Prime Minister. Here ya go. pic.twitter.com/a5GH9adyuB— Ben Wallace (@FearTheFro) July 7, 2022
