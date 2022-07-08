Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for July 8, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

How DeaMonte Trayanum can make splash in Buckeyes linebacker rotation (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State records Jaxon Smith-Njigba could break in 2022

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Couldn’t be happier for this guy’s success:

"I cry, I cried some real tears because for a lot of my life I really had to grind and work for what I have now."



Terry McLaurin reflects on his journey to today pic.twitter.com/OgevcIwjIX — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) July 6, 2022

Experienced Tommy Eichenberg can shine as second-year starter for Buckeyes

Tim May, Lettermen Row

‘Alabama wants you. Ohio State needs you’: Why Vonn Bell was Urban Meyer’s biggest recruiting win (paywall)

Bill Landis, The Athletic

Ohio State has 2 players nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Marcus Hartman, Dayton Daily News

This seems good:

NEW Ohio State QB commit Dylan Raiola ranks No. 1 & five-stars according to the 2024 On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average utilizing all four major recruiting services: https://t.co/VL2D2lZzXO pic.twitter.com/ULU7yreEKm — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) July 7, 2022

‘What If’ an elite pass rusher doesn’t emerge for the Buckeyes in 2022?

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

‘What If’ Joe Burrow hadn’t transferred to LSU?

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Nick Kellogg’s experience as player, coach made him a perfect to join Ohio State’s staff

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Watch Ohio State’s Nick Kellogg talk new job

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State Freshman Bruce Thornton Settling in After “Rough” First Week of Summer Training with Buckeyes

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Wrestling: Nonconference Schedule, Ticket Info Announced for 2022-23 Season

Ohio State Athletics

Cross Country: Mason Vergote Named Head XC Coach/Assistant T&F Coach

Ohio State Athletics

Congrats to !



She has been named head XC coach/assistant T&F coach, and will solely oversee all aspects of the Buckeye cross country, distance and mid-distance student-athletes.



https://t.co/CqF9o7K8dk @vergotes #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/d18xXcPOXg — Ohio State T&F/XC (@OhioStateTFXC) July 7, 2022

Baseball: Mosiello Announces Additions to Coaching Staff

Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

And now for something completely different...

You know he would have been able to block Brexit!