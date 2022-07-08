Buck Off Podcast: Recruiting update, Ohio State ‘What ifs’ in 2022, and our Pac-12 preview

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I am joined by Jordan Williams, and we get into a lot of recruiting topics.

To start, we discuss the emergence of some momentum on defensive line recruiting. We then talk about how Larry Johnson has stepped up his game the last three recruiting seasons. After that, we get into the remaining recruiting storylines surrounding the Buckeyes in recent weeks.

When we get back from the break, we get into some Ohio State “what if” questions heading into the 2022 season. In here, we talk about the pass rushing situation heading into 2022 and what it needs to be in order for the Buckeyes to win a championship. We also discuss the level of receiver play, and the B1G’s interesting and sensible expansion choices since 2011.

For the last part of the show, we get into our second conference preview featuring the Pac-12. We discuss who we think will be contenders and why the Pac-12 should be a really fun conference this season due to a lot of parity. Plus, throw in Lincoln Riley at USC and all the new coaches in the north for some interesting storylines. We also discuss players to watch, coaches on the hot seat, and our conference champion prediction as well as the death of the Pac-12.

