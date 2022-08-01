I-70 Football Podcast: Previewing which Big Ten teams won’t make bowls in 2022

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

We are a few weeks away from the 2022-23 football season, so it is time to switch gears from talking off-season to diving headfirst into real football content. What better way to start football season than ranking teams and picking games?

In our season preview, we rank the Big Ten into four tiers, the non-bowl tier, the low-bowl tier, the NY6 bowl tier, and the contender’s tier. We also predict records and finishes for all fourteen teams leading to 168 games picked.

Last year Jordan won the competition with a record of 95-73, while Dante was close behind with a record of 93-75. Looking to improve on last year, the guys both agree that Indiana, Northwestern, Rutgers, and Nebraska will not make bowl games in the 2022-23 football season.

Not all tiers are created evenly as Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano and Northwestern’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald are safe even with a poor season. On the other hand, this should put the nail in the coffin of the Scott Frost experiment while Tom Allen hopes his administration will show him some love and give him another season. Maybe he will end up with the Jim Harbaugh, “prove it” contract.

In their weekly pitstops, Jordan is tired of the Yankees not spending money. It is time to bring back the Yankees who operated with a blank check and would do and pay anything to win; it is no coincidence they have not won since they closed the checkbooks.

Dante is tired of the double standard in the NBA where players are expected to be loyal to teams while teams are anything but loyal to their players and will lie to them or trade them in a heartbeat.

Connect with us on Twitter:

Jordan: @JordanW330

Dante: @DanteM10216