Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 1, 2022

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

RIP to an absolute icon.

Former Football Team Captain, William White, Passes Away



Four-year starter and member of two Big Ten Championship teams succumbed to long battle with ALS at the age of 56https://t.co/KchI1sy0Vo — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) July 29, 2022

BREAKING: Cornerback Dijon Johnson decommits from Ohio State

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Analyzing impact as four-star quarterback Brock Glenn commits to Ohio State (paywall)

Matt Parker, Lettermen Row

Jontae Gilbert’s Comfort Level with Ohio State, Relationship with Tim Walkton Led to Commitment Before Sophomore Season

Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State happy with defensive recruiting, knows on-field results will lead to more success

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

I sure hope you’re right, Carnell.

Film Study: A look back at all the bad from last year as the Buckeyes head into fall camp

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State football already preparing for Notre Dame as Tanner McCalister supplies first-hand intel

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Five Buckeyes generating buzz heading into training camp

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Picking preseason breakout candidate for each Buckeyes defensive position (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Picking preseason breakout candidate for each Buckeyes offensive position (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Someone likes huffing their own farts way too much!

Young corners Jordan Hancock, JK Johnson ‘bring the juice, bring the energy’ for Buckeyes

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Hickman, Ohio State emphasizing ‘accountability,’ new defensive concepts

Jacob Benge, Dotting the Eyes

The key to a Knowles defense? ‘Playing fast’ says Hickman

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

2022 Buckeyes in the NFL Fantasy Football Preview: Parris Campbell

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Goddamn...

More about Washington Commanders defense end Chase Young missing at least the season opener -- and possibly more -- because of a knee injury suffered late last year, via @john_keim:https://t.co/Kg9DwBwfSg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 29, 2022

On the Hardwood

Ohio State men’s basketball one of three finalists for Pickerington Central’s Devin Royal

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Big Ten civil rights trip leaves strong impression on OSU’s Zed Key

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Let’s Go, DT!

.@Deshaunthomas_0 lets fly @OlimpiaMI1936 have signed a player with plenty of experience pic.twitter.com/8cZgWbnKUx — Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) July 31, 2022

Bold Predictions: Justice Sueing will be a First Team All-Big Ten selection

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

You’re Nuts: Who is the best Cleveland basketball recruit in Ohio State history?

Connor Lemons and Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Tennis: James Trotter Claims First Professional Title

Ohio State Athletics

Track & Field: Taking Directorship a ‘Full Circle’ Opportunity for Joseph

Jacob Benge, The Lantern

Baseball: Mosiello Hopes to Bring Energy, Trust in First Collegiate Head Coach Position

Steven Kishpaugh, The Lantern

And now for something completely different...