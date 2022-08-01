 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 1, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: MAR 29 Ohio State Spring Practice Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

RIP to an absolute icon.

BREAKING: Cornerback Dijon Johnson decommits from Ohio State
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Analyzing impact as four-star quarterback Brock Glenn commits to Ohio State (paywall)
Matt Parker, Lettermen Row

Jontae Gilbert’s Comfort Level with Ohio State, Relationship with Tim Walkton Led to Commitment Before Sophomore Season
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State happy with defensive recruiting, knows on-field results will lead to more success
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

I sure hope you’re right, Carnell.

Film Study: A look back at all the bad from last year as the Buckeyes head into fall camp
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State football already preparing for Notre Dame as Tanner McCalister supplies first-hand intel
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Five Buckeyes generating buzz heading into training camp
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Picking preseason breakout candidate for each Buckeyes defensive position (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Picking preseason breakout candidate for each Buckeyes offensive position (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Someone likes huffing their own farts way too much!

Young corners Jordan Hancock, JK Johnson ‘bring the juice, bring the energy’ for Buckeyes
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Hickman, Ohio State emphasizing ‘accountability,’ new defensive concepts
Jacob Benge, Dotting the Eyes

The key to a Knowles defense? ‘Playing fast’ says Hickman
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

2022 Buckeyes in the NFL Fantasy Football Preview: Parris Campbell
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Goddamn...

On the Hardwood

Ohio State men’s basketball one of three finalists for Pickerington Central’s Devin Royal
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Big Ten civil rights trip leaves strong impression on OSU’s Zed Key
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Let’s Go, DT!

Bold Predictions: Justice Sueing will be a First Team All-Big Ten selection
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

You’re Nuts: Who is the best Cleveland basketball recruit in Ohio State history?
Connor Lemons and Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Tennis: James Trotter Claims First Professional Title
Ohio State Athletics

Track & Field: Taking Directorship a ‘Full Circle’ Opportunity for Joseph
Jacob Benge, The Lantern

Baseball: Mosiello Hopes to Bring Energy, Trust in First Collegiate Head Coach Position
Steven Kishpaugh, The Lantern

And now for something completely different...

