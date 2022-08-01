Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 1, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
RIP to an absolute icon.
Former Football Team Captain, William White, Passes Away— Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) July 29, 2022
Four-year starter and member of two Big Ten Championship teams succumbed to long battle with ALS at the age of 56https://t.co/KchI1sy0Vo
BREAKING: Cornerback Dijon Johnson decommits from Ohio State
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
Analyzing impact as four-star quarterback Brock Glenn commits to Ohio State (paywall)
Matt Parker, Lettermen Row
Jontae Gilbert’s Comfort Level with Ohio State, Relationship with Tim Walkton Led to Commitment Before Sophomore Season
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State happy with defensive recruiting, knows on-field results will lead to more success
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
I sure hope you’re right, Carnell.
Ain’t nobody going nowhere . @IBryson13 @noah1rogers @brandon5star2— Carnell Tate (@carnelltate_) July 31, 2022
Film Study: A look back at all the bad from last year as the Buckeyes head into fall camp
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State football already preparing for Notre Dame as Tanner McCalister supplies first-hand intel
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Five Buckeyes generating buzz heading into training camp
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Picking preseason breakout candidate for each Buckeyes defensive position (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Picking preseason breakout candidate for each Buckeyes offensive position (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Someone likes huffing their own farts way too much!
Young corners Jordan Hancock, JK Johnson ‘bring the juice, bring the energy’ for Buckeyes
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
Hickman, Ohio State emphasizing ‘accountability,’ new defensive concepts
Jacob Benge, Dotting the Eyes
The key to a Knowles defense? ‘Playing fast’ says Hickman
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
2022 Buckeyes in the NFL Fantasy Football Preview: Parris Campbell
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Goddamn...
More about Washington Commanders defense end Chase Young missing at least the season opener -- and possibly more -- because of a knee injury suffered late last year, via @john_keim:https://t.co/Kg9DwBwfSg— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 29, 2022
On the Hardwood
Ohio State men’s basketball one of three finalists for Pickerington Central’s Devin Royal
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Big Ten civil rights trip leaves strong impression on OSU’s Zed Key
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Let’s Go, DT!
.@Deshaunthomas_0 lets fly @OlimpiaMI1936 have signed a player with plenty of experience pic.twitter.com/8cZgWbnKUx— Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) July 31, 2022
Bold Predictions: Justice Sueing will be a First Team All-Big Ten selection
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
You’re Nuts: Who is the best Cleveland basketball recruit in Ohio State history?
Connor Lemons and Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Tennis: James Trotter Claims First Professional Title
Ohio State Athletics
Track & Field: Taking Directorship a ‘Full Circle’ Opportunity for Joseph
Jacob Benge, The Lantern
Baseball: Mosiello Hopes to Bring Energy, Trust in First Collegiate Head Coach Position
Steven Kishpaugh, The Lantern
And now for something completely different...
I can’t remember how to write 1, 1000, 51, 6, and 500 as Roman numerals!— PUNS (@ThePunnyWorld) August 1, 2022
IM LIVID.
