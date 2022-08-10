Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 10, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

Ask LGHL

Ask LGHL: Just how important is this season for the future of Ryan Day’s Buckeyes?

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Practice Report: Jim Knowles raising already-high expectations for Buckeyes defense

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

New coordinator Jim Knowles has lofty goals for Buckeyes’ defense (pay wall)

Justin Williams, The Athletic

Three takeaways from Jim Knowles, Ohio State linebackers

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Now we just need the offensive line to block for them!

Miyan Williams Taking Team-First Approach into Third Season with Ohio State, Embracing “Power Back” Role in Buckeye Running Back Room

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Jantzen Dunn, Cameron Martinez cross-training at cornerback

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers “Solidifying” Themselves as Ohio State’s Top Two Linebackers

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Report: Big Ten Media Rights Likely Leaving ESPN for FOX, NBC, CBS; Streaming Package Still in Play

Matt Tamanini, The Streamable

Now we just need the defense to do its part.

Here's a wild stat:@OhioStateFB tossed 29 TDs in the 1st half of games in 2021, a mark just 28 other teams nationally reached all season. #B1Gstats pic.twitter.com/MwEDWVtqU6 — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) August 10, 2022

Chip Trayanum becomes first Ohio State football player to lose black stripe in fall camp

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Freshman Cornerback Jyaire Brown Becomes Fifth Buckeye to Shed Black Stripe

Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Column: A quick look at the running back room as Fall Camp begins for Ohio State

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

You’re Nuts: Which former Ohio State football player currently in the NFL do you want to see in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Kelsey Mitchell’s WNBA season ends early, 2022 Ohio State champion signs in Turkey

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Golf: McGinty to Represent England at World Amateur Team Championships

Ohio State Athletics

An all-time Ohio State is great hanging it up!

It’s time to move onto the next chapter. Thanks for everything. I love you all❤️ pic.twitter.com/eHsMvGddpZ — Alec Yoder (@AlecYoder) August 9, 2022

Big Ten Announces 2023 Conference Softball Schedule

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

This can’t be real, but if it is, it’s time to shut down this experiment known as human existence.