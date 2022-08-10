Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 10, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
Ask LGHL
Ask LGHL: Just how important is this season for the future of Ryan Day’s Buckeyes?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Practice Report: Jim Knowles raising already-high expectations for Buckeyes defense
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
New coordinator Jim Knowles has lofty goals for Buckeyes’ defense (pay wall)
Justin Williams, The Athletic
Three takeaways from Jim Knowles, Ohio State linebackers
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Now we just need the offensive line to block for them!
College Football's Top 10 Offensive Backfields https://t.co/TcoGbQIF54 pic.twitter.com/Z2niHuvF34— On3 (@On3sports) August 9, 2022
Miyan Williams Taking Team-First Approach into Third Season with Ohio State, Embracing “Power Back” Role in Buckeye Running Back Room
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Jantzen Dunn, Cameron Martinez cross-training at cornerback
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers “Solidifying” Themselves as Ohio State’s Top Two Linebackers
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Report: Big Ten Media Rights Likely Leaving ESPN for FOX, NBC, CBS; Streaming Package Still in Play
Matt Tamanini, The Streamable
Now we just need the defense to do its part.
Here's a wild stat:@OhioStateFB tossed 29 TDs in the 1st half of games in 2021, a mark just 28 other teams nationally reached all season. #B1Gstats pic.twitter.com/MwEDWVtqU6— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) August 10, 2022
Chip Trayanum becomes first Ohio State football player to lose black stripe in fall camp
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Freshman Cornerback Jyaire Brown Becomes Fifth Buckeye to Shed Black Stripe
Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Column: A quick look at the running back room as Fall Camp begins for Ohio State
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
You’re Nuts: Which former Ohio State football player currently in the NFL do you want to see in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Kelsey Mitchell’s WNBA season ends early, 2022 Ohio State champion signs in Turkey
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Golf: McGinty to Represent England at World Amateur Team Championships
Ohio State Athletics
An all-time Ohio State is great hanging it up!
It’s time to move onto the next chapter. Thanks for everything. I love you all❤️ pic.twitter.com/eHsMvGddpZ— Alec Yoder (@AlecYoder) August 9, 2022
Big Ten Announces 2023 Conference Softball Schedule
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
This can’t be real, but if it is, it’s time to shut down this experiment known as human existence.
Hail Adventurer.— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) August 9, 2022
The path ahead is fraught with peril. Take this potion. When the time is right, you will know. pic.twitter.com/b6ketT7zOf
