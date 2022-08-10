The Dotted Line Podcast: What does Ohio State’s rocky July recruiting mean for the 2023 class?

On “The Dotted Line”, Land-Grant Holy Land’s Matt Tamanini talks to recruiting experts, LGHL’s recruiting analysts, and prospects themselves to get a unique perspective on the players that will be a part of Ohio State’s future.

This will come as no surprise to anyone who pays even the slightest bit of attention to Ohio State football recruiting, but the last couple weeks of July did not go very well for the Buckeyes. After the 2023 class vaulted to the No. 1 position in the country on the strength of three impressive wide receiver commitments, anticipation was building for a wide array of defensive blue-chippers to join the Buckeyes as the month progressed... except not only did that not happen, but they all committed elsewhere, elsewhere, leaving Ohio State scrambling to figure out what is next for its defensive recruiting efforts.

In this episode, LGHL recruiting columnist Caleb Houser breaks down what went wrong for the Buckeyes in July, what needs to happen to right the ship, and what is still moving in Ohio State’s favor.

