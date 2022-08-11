Ask LGHL: What do you think of the B1G rights deal? Other than Stroud who will have biggest impact?

Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.

Business is picking up, friends, both on and off the football field. As college football moves through its fall camp period, not only are we learning more about the Ohio State football team, but we are also getting more and more details about when and where Big Ten football games will air in the coming years.

So, in today’s Ask LGHL column, we have partnered with our friends at SB Nation Reacts to ask two questions about your outlook of the team and TV.

1.) How do you feel about the Big Ten reportedly ending its deal with ESPN?

We asked about this possibility on Twitter earlier in the week and the responses were mixed. I understand the concern about being left out in the cold when it comes to the playoff discussion, much like ESPN acted like the NHL didn’t exist once the worldwide leader lost the league’s broadcast rights, but I don’t think it’s exactly an apples-to-apples comparison.

The B1G will still have a major presence on three of the four broadcast networks, numerous cable channels, and potentially a streaming service or too. So the Big Ten will not be forgotten.

Furthermore, I have to wonder how much influence ESPN really has over playoff conversations anymore. Sure, casual fans will not be able to stumble across a Big Ten game as easily as when they were on the ESPN family of networks, but I find it hard to believe that the former coaches and administrators on the College Football Playoff Committee are going to be swayed to keep a Big Ten team out of the bracket because Rece Davis didn’t talk about them enough on “College GameDay.”

2.) Other than C.J. Stroud, which player will have the biggest impact on Ohio State’s season?

I am fascinated to see the answers on this one. We probably could have included a dozen or so more names as possibilities, but I am curious to see where the fandom’s collective heads are at in terms of which players will the most to say about how the Buckeyes’ season goes.

I have my thoughts about this one, but I will save that until next week when the results are in.

