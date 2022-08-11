Play Like a Girl podcast: What will we do without Serena Williams and Sue Bird?

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Megan and Meredith talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:

Welcome back to the show! This week was an emotional one for Megan and Meredith, with the announcement that Serena Williams would retire this year following the US Open and Sue Bird playing her final regular season home game. The two have contributed so much to sports and have elevated women’s sports in particular to what they are today.

Megan and Meredith also discuss the NFL Preseason and, with just a few weeks to go, what we’re excited to see from Ohio State — and an early look at what we might need to be worried about from TTUN.

Check out the full pod for more.

Contact Megan Husslein

Twitter: @meganhusslein

Contact Meredith Hein

Twitter: @MeredithHein