Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: 2022 Big Ten Previews — Purdue and Penn State

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land's flagship podcast 'Hangout in the Holy Land' is here!

On this week’s episode, Gene and Josh continue their Big Ten previews with a look at Purdue and Penn State. They kick things off by first discussing the latest in recruiting happenings since the last episode, including a pair of new commitments, a pair of de-commitments, and a new defensive prospect trending towards Ohio State. They thing get into the task at hand, breaking down all things Purdue and Penn State. Can the Boilermakers build off their 9-4 season a year ago, and will the Nittany Lions finally decide to put an offensive line on the field?

