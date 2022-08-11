Buckeyes’ guest list grows for opener, 247Sports rankings update keeps Raiola No. 1

Now a full week into fall camp for Ohio State, the Buckeyes are providing glimpses into what this team is going to look like this season. Whether it’s the removal of the Black Stripe or hearing from the various players and coaches of certain position groups, it’s pretty clear this team is loaded with talent and has lofty expectations just as they do every year.

On the recruiting trail, while it may not be as busy with updates, this staff is still hard at work on the trail and are keeping their attention on more than just the daily camp grind. The beat never stops.

Guest list for game one continues to grow

Ohio State always has a marquee game or two every season that sees a loaded guest list of top recruits. With the 2022 campaign that will be no different, but coming right off the jump in Week 1 against Notre Dame, it’s going to be one jam-packed weekend of excitement surrounding the Buckeyes. With how pivotal this first game can be both on the field and on the recruiting trail, Ohio State couldn’t have the stakes any bigger for the home opener. While the main mission will be winning on the field, a close second will be winning on the recruiting front as well.

Seeing guys being added to the visitor list constantly, Wednesday was no different as the primetime match-up against the Irish saw yet another top target reserve their spot. Ohio native Aaron Scott confirmed that he will make the short trek to Columbus from Springfield, Ohio to watch the Buckeyes take on Notre Dame.

A 2024 cornerback, Scott is currently the No. 123 player nationally, the 11th best corner in the class, and the third best player in Ohio for the 2024 cycle per the 247Sports Composite. Obviously a priority in the next class for Ohio State, the Buckeyes are one of 20 schools to have already offered, and are certainly in a good spot right now with Kentucky and Cincinnati also being the schools mostly in the mix.

Knowing how critical the cornerback position is in every recruiting wave, Ohio State is fortunate to have some great in-state players at their disposal in 2024 with Cleveland Glenville product Bryce West being the top player in Ohio. Landing both of these key guys would be a big time accomplishment for Tim Walton, and while neither are a lock at least right now, return trips to Columbus are always a great way to continue pitching why West and the aforementioned Scott should stay at home for their college careers.

2023 defensive lineman sets OSU official visit

Currently, Ohio State only has two defensive line commits in the fold for the 2023 class. With the propensity for position coach Larry Johnson to get a lot of his work done late in the recruiting cycles, there’s not a lot to be worried about for this current haul, especially with top targeted guys still keeping the Buckeyes heavily in the mix for their eventual commitments.

Still, there’s obviously work to be done, and while Ohio State is in a good spot for multiple players along the defensive line still, Johnson isn’t going to rest and get complacent. His top uncommitted targets will still be communicated with daily or close to it, and that’s to ensure that this defensive class finishes with a strong unit up front as they typically do.

On Wednesday, the Buckeyes were able to lock in another official visit for a big-time defensive line prospect. While the name may not be as closely linked to Ohio State, clearly they still stand a chance for Florida native, Jordan Hall.

A 6-foot-5, 200 pound lineman out of Jacksonville, Hall has his official visit to see the Buckeyes on the last weekend of the regular season, which of course is for The Game. Sure to be a game with postseason implications on the line, having the No. 120 player overall and the 16th best defensive lineman in the country per the 247Sports Composite on site will be yet another major piece to the overall success of the weekend.

With over 30 offers to his name and from programs such as Alabama, LSU, Florida State, Georgia, Florida, and several more, Hall is easily one of the better players along the trenches in his grade. Though there’s one Crystal Ball prediction pegged towards Florida State for Hall, Ohio State with the help of Johnson will swing for the fences to make his official visit everything he hoped for.

Quick Hits