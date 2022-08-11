Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 11, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ask LGHL Podcast: How do football teams handle substitutions so quickly in games?

Matt Tamanini and Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba named to 2022 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Seven Ohio State commits named to Sports Illustrated top 99

Matt Parker, Lettermen Row

Stock Report: Ohio State players on rise after week of camp

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

In honor of the College Football season starting this month, I have updated an interactive timeline that details All-Time AP Poll Appearances ranked by CFB programs.



Check out how different programs rise and fall throughout during different eras of CFB! @AP_Top25 pic.twitter.com/GfEHrhW11s — Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) August 10, 2022

College football Freaks List 2022: Bruce Feldman’s rankings, with Michigan’s Mazi Smith at No. 1 (paywall)

Bruce Feldman, The Athletic

Finally healthy, ‘tough’ Cody Simon pushing back up to top of Buckeyes depth chart (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Sitting down with former Ohio State defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Is Sonny Styles already Jim Knowles’ ‘secret weapon’ as Ohio State football’s five-star safety?

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

‘I can’t give up now’: Colts’ Parris Campbell determined to conquer injuries (paywall)

Bob Kravitz, The Athletic

“That’s alright Chauncey, the rookie got you.”



Chris Olave rose UP for this catch over C.J. Gardner-Johnson



(via @SoulSaint1)pic.twitter.com/tAomhGBLKx — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 11, 2022

Which former Buckeyes have the best odds to play in and win Super Bowl LVII?

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Big moments in Ohio State football history: 1950s Buckeyes vs. Hawkeyes

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Bahamas trip speeds learning for Ohio State freshman Bruce Thornton

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

How do you feel about being projected as a 10 seed against 7 seed St. Louis in Birmingham, Alabama, as one of the last four byes in the NCAA Tournament, #Buckeyes fans? https://t.co/lAxCHcS0lf — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) August 10, 2022

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Gymnastics: Eighteen Gymnasts Earn WCGA Scholastic All-America Honors

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

So freaking smooth: