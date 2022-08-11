Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 11, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ask LGHL Podcast: How do football teams handle substitutions so quickly in games?
Matt Tamanini and Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba named to 2022 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Seven Ohio State commits named to Sports Illustrated top 99
Matt Parker, Lettermen Row
Stock Report: Ohio State players on rise after week of camp
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
In honor of the College Football season starting this month, I have updated an interactive timeline that details All-Time AP Poll Appearances ranked by CFB programs.— Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) August 10, 2022
Check out how different programs rise and fall throughout during different eras of CFB! @AP_Top25 pic.twitter.com/GfEHrhW11s
College football Freaks List 2022: Bruce Feldman’s rankings, with Michigan’s Mazi Smith at No. 1 (paywall)
Bruce Feldman, The Athletic
Finally healthy, ‘tough’ Cody Simon pushing back up to top of Buckeyes depth chart (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Sitting down with former Ohio State defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Is Sonny Styles already Jim Knowles’ ‘secret weapon’ as Ohio State football’s five-star safety?
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
‘I can’t give up now’: Colts’ Parris Campbell determined to conquer injuries (paywall)
Bob Kravitz, The Athletic
“That’s alright Chauncey, the rookie got you.”— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 11, 2022
Chris Olave rose UP for this catch over C.J. Gardner-Johnson
(via @SoulSaint1)pic.twitter.com/tAomhGBLKx
Which former Buckeyes have the best odds to play in and win Super Bowl LVII?
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Big moments in Ohio State football history: 1950s Buckeyes vs. Hawkeyes
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Bahamas trip speeds learning for Ohio State freshman Bruce Thornton
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
How do you feel about being projected as a 10 seed against 7 seed St. Louis in Birmingham, Alabama, as one of the last four byes in the NCAA Tournament, #Buckeyes fans? https://t.co/lAxCHcS0lf— Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) August 10, 2022
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Gymnastics: Eighteen Gymnasts Earn WCGA Scholastic All-America Honors
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
