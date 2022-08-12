2024 Texas running back includes Buckeyes in top schools list

It’s one day closer to the home opener, with Notre Dame coming to town on Sept. 3 under the lights. On Thursday, Ohio State gave full access to the media during their practice, and that shed plenty of light on what is going on with this current roster.

The talent is obvious, but seeing where guys are lining up and getting tidbits of information really starts to show what this team is going to look like when the season kicks off. There’s plenty to still work out, but the Buckeyes look poised for another big time season, and need to show up early and often.

The first priority right now is focusing on all things Notre Dame, but recruiting efforts are still being made daily that will pay off down the road. Thought it was a little bit of a slower day on the trail on Thursday, the Buckeyes received some good news towards the 2024 class as they remain in the fold for a 2024 running back.

2024 running back names top 10 schools

One of the top recruiters on this Ohio State coaching staff is running backs coach, Tony Alford. Sometimes unfairly, Alford doesn’t get the recognition he deserves. Whether it’s because of prior unsuccessful recruitments that were out of his control or being over-looked by fellow staffers such as Brian Hartline, Alford has crushed it lately. Beyond just his position itself, Alford has been in on a number of national targets and many times is a deciding factor for the Buckeyes winning out in the end.

Speaking specifically on running back, the last couple of cycles have treated Ohio State very well, and that’s given them quite the room right now. Though the current roster is loaded with talent at his primary spot, Alford knows he needs to continue doing his best work on the trail not only in the current 2023 class, but especially in 2024 when he’s likely to go after two running backs.

With several backs already being offered, Ohio State learned they are still in the running for one four-star back in the 2024 class when Texas native Bryan Jackson took to his Twitter account to release his list of top 10 schools still in his recruitment. At nearly 30 offers to his name this early on, narrowing it down to 10 is proof that Jackson is making his way through the process, and keeping the Buckeyes in the mix is certainly ideal for Alford.

The No. 288 player nationally, Jackson is the 38th best player at his position for the 247Sports Composite. With Ohio State on the bill, the rest of the top 10 list included Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Wisconsin, Baylor, Arkansas, and USC. There’s plenty of time left in this battle, but for now Ohio State sits pretty well for the 6-foot, 225 pound back.

Quick Hits

The power of social media these days is undeniable. On the recruiting front, when there’s a certain buzz in the air you can always tell. Earlier this week, Ohio State coaching staff members such as Hartline and Keenan Bailey were seeing tweeting a certain pancake emoji. Following along in the mix were other Buckeye commits, and that immediately sparked the idea that something could be in the works for the 2023 class.

Regardless of what that tweet was referencing, fans and recruiting followers certainly took it as a positive, and thoughts of a possible commitment flip was on the way or an offensive lineman was nearing a decision.

Hartline used his Twitter to dispel any misled thoughts, and share that he was only talking about a pancake block, but seeing recruits tweeting the same emoji may shed light that Hartline and company had more to the story. It may be the wrong assumption here, but it’s not out of the question to think some positive momentum could be well on the way for the current cycle.