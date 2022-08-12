Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 12, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ask LGHL: What do you think of the B1G rights deal? Other than Stroud who will have biggest impact?

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Ryan Day Meets the Media Following Thursday’s Open Practice:

Presser Bullets: Ryan Day Says Cornerback Injuries Won’t Be Long-Term, Still Doesn’t Have Update on USC Transfer Kicker Parker Lewis

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State football cornerback depth a top-three concern for Ryan Day

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Ryan Day intrigued by idea of preseason games, scrimmages in college football

Nick Kosko, 247Sports

Ohio State practice diary: Everything we saw at open practice (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Pretty dang excited...

Scale of 1-10: How excited are you to see this D under @CoachJimKnowles?



Full interview ➡️ https://t.co/3Ou1dnpU4q pic.twitter.com/TKisRwtlBC — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) August 12, 2022

Practice report: Injury updates for Buckeyes | Depth chart becoming clearer?

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Observations from Watching a Full Ohio State Practice for the First Time in 2022

Dan Hope and Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State: Observations from Buckeyes open practice (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Three Lessons Learned about Buckeyes offense during open practice session (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Observations from Ohio State’s Seventh Fall Camp Practice: Defense

Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Listen, this guy’s special on and off the field.

"You look left and right, and you got dogs." That's definitely a positive for me and my confidence."@CJ7STROUD talks with @HowardGriffith about @OhioStateFB's elite WRs.



Full interview ➡️ https://t.co/dUA6OLuGHH pic.twitter.com/MdpBVqz0p9 — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) August 12, 2022

Ohio State Listed as Double-Digit Favorites in Every Major Regular-Season Game

Josh Poloha, Eleven Warriors

Chip Trayanum becomes first Buckeye to have black stripe removed in fall camp

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Big Ten releases statement on ESPN’s reported withdrawal from media rights negotiations

Riley Gates, 247Sports

Ohio State football fall camp: What’s up with Julian Fleming, Emeka Egbuka and the wide receiver rotation?

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Other than that last one, it’s tough for them to get much better.

Will 2022 offense be even better? #B1Gstats pic.twitter.com/fMY8EDWI2O — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) August 12, 2022

Ohio State football’s Paris Johnson Jr. feeling calm and playing ‘lethal’ at left tackle

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Ryan Day, Jim Knowles, C.J. Stroud and Ronnie Hickman Discuss First Week of Camp, Expectations for 2022 Season During Big Ten Network Interviews

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

One week into training camp, the Buckeyes have few position battles open

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Never a dull day on the Buckeye beat.

On3 founder Shannon Terry files lawsuit against former Ohio State writer https://t.co/yS0V9NEavL — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 11, 2022

Ohio State freshman Sonny Styles is ‘gonna be a secret weapon’ for Buckeyes

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Down 10 Pounds from Last Season, Ohio State Right Tackle Dawand Jones Feels “Way Better” and Hopes for a Standout Year

Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Felix Okpara

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Column: If Big Ten schools were characters from ‘The Office’

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Listen to this week’s episode of the “Play Like a Girl” podcast:

Wrestling: Bouzakis, Feldman Set to Represent Team USA in Bulgaria

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Soccer: Youth and Experience Highlight the Buckeye Midfield

Ohio State Athletics

You never know when the VolleyBucks and Brutus are going to show up at your front door‼️Spent the afternoon surprising a few of our season ticket holders

Buckeye Nation we can’t wait to see you in 15 days #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/FihFlEBV9h — Ohio State Women's Volleyball (@OhioStateWVB) August 11, 2022

And now for something completely different...

Is this heaven? No, it’s Iowa.

Chills.



Ken Griffey Jr and his dad at the Field of Dreams. pic.twitter.com/5QdPjwiS5P — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 11, 2022