Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 12, 2022

For your Earholes...
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ask LGHL: What do you think of the B1G rights deal? Other than Stroud who will have biggest impact?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Ryan Day Meets the Media Following Thursday’s Open Practice:
Presser Bullets: Ryan Day Says Cornerback Injuries Won’t Be Long-Term, Still Doesn’t Have Update on USC Transfer Kicker Parker Lewis
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State football cornerback depth a top-three concern for Ryan Day
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Ryan Day intrigued by idea of preseason games, scrimmages in college football
Nick Kosko, 247Sports
Ohio State practice diary: Everything we saw at open practice (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Pretty dang excited...
Scale of 1-10: How excited are you to see this D under @CoachJimKnowles?— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) August 12, 2022
Full interview ➡️ https://t.co/3Ou1dnpU4q pic.twitter.com/TKisRwtlBC
Practice report: Injury updates for Buckeyes | Depth chart becoming clearer?
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
Observations from Watching a Full Ohio State Practice for the First Time in 2022
Dan Hope and Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State: Observations from Buckeyes open practice (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Three Lessons Learned about Buckeyes offense during open practice session (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Observations from Ohio State’s Seventh Fall Camp Practice: Defense
Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Listen, this guy’s special on and off the field.
"You look left and right, and you got dogs." That's definitely a positive for me and my confidence."@CJ7STROUD talks with @HowardGriffith about @OhioStateFB's elite WRs.— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) August 12, 2022
Full interview ➡️ https://t.co/dUA6OLuGHH pic.twitter.com/MdpBVqz0p9
Ohio State Listed as Double-Digit Favorites in Every Major Regular-Season Game
Josh Poloha, Eleven Warriors
Chip Trayanum becomes first Buckeye to have black stripe removed in fall camp
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
Big Ten releases statement on ESPN’s reported withdrawal from media rights negotiations
Riley Gates, 247Sports
Ohio State football fall camp: What’s up with Julian Fleming, Emeka Egbuka and the wide receiver rotation?
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Other than that last one, it’s tough for them to get much better.
Will 2022 offense be even better? #B1Gstats pic.twitter.com/fMY8EDWI2O— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) August 12, 2022
Ohio State football’s Paris Johnson Jr. feeling calm and playing ‘lethal’ at left tackle
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Ryan Day, Jim Knowles, C.J. Stroud and Ronnie Hickman Discuss First Week of Camp, Expectations for 2022 Season During Big Ten Network Interviews
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
One week into training camp, the Buckeyes have few position battles open
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Never a dull day on the Buckeye beat.
On3 founder Shannon Terry files lawsuit against former Ohio State writer https://t.co/yS0V9NEavL— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 11, 2022
Ohio State freshman Sonny Styles is ‘gonna be a secret weapon’ for Buckeyes
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Down 10 Pounds from Last Season, Ohio State Right Tackle Dawand Jones Feels “Way Better” and Hopes for a Standout Year
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
On the Hardwood
Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Felix Okpara
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Column: If Big Ten schools were characters from ‘The Office’
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Listen to this week’s episode of the “Play Like a Girl” podcast:
Wrestling: Bouzakis, Feldman Set to Represent Team USA in Bulgaria
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Soccer: Youth and Experience Highlight the Buckeye Midfield
Ohio State Athletics
You never know when the VolleyBucks and Brutus are going to show up at your front door‼️Spent the afternoon surprising a few of our season ticket holders— Ohio State Women's Volleyball (@OhioStateWVB) August 11, 2022
Buckeye Nation we can’t wait to see you in 15 days #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/FihFlEBV9h
Loading comments...