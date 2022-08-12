Buck Off Podcast: Jim Knowles’ media availability, new TV Deal, and your Ohio State football questions

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I am joined by Jordan Williams, and we bit off more than we could chew and got into a little bit of everything in this one.

To get the show started we get into Jim Knowles’ media availability, and one of us is drinking all the Kool Aid provided. We then get into his raised expectations for the defense and how the pecking order is being defined for his linebacker unit. Then we discuss the super-freshmen in C.J. Hicks and Sonny Styles, and their initial impressions in the program.

After that, we discuss some of the more intriguing topics from Ryan Day’s media availability. I have trouble with names, but we get into the way Day talked about some of the players on the roster through all the coach speak. We discuss the word choice of Day for guys like Enokk Vimahi, Xavier Johnson, and Chip Trayanum. We also discuss some of Day’s concerns and why we aren’t buying into any tenacity talk.

After the break, we get into the new Big Ten media deal that is all but finalized. This conversation goes on and we discuss the nature of the deal. In this discussion, we talk about the SEC and ESPN’s mistakes. Then we try to figure out how each network can build their coverage to maximize their relationship with the Big Ten.

To close out the show, we answer all your questions to the best of our ability. This was fun and you guys had some great questions for the Buckeyes heading into week one.

