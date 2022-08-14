BOOOOM! Four-star 2023 safety Jayden Bonsu commits to Ohio State

After long time OSU commits Dijon Johnson and Ty Lockwood recently decided to part ways with the Buckeyes, it left some Ohio State football fans scratching their heads. Not anymore. Nearly a week after picking up a pledge from Cleveland Glenville standout linebacker Arvell Reese, Ryan Day and crew have now bounced back with another big time verbal commitment.

Choosing to roll with the Buckeyes over Miami and Michigan State on Sunday afternoon, four-star St. Peter’s Prep (NJ) safety Jayden Bonsu is the latest class of 2023 prospect to give the Buckeyes their word. Now sitting at 20 total commitments, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound senior joins fellow defensive backs Calvin Simpson-Hunt, Malik Hartford, Kayin Lee, Jermaine Matthews, and Cedrick Hawkins in Ohio State’s next group of potential standouts and one day NFL hopefuls in the secondary.

Currently considered the 22nd safety and 259th overall prospect the entire class of 2023 according to the 247Sports Composite, Bonsu, who has the size to possibly grow into a linebacker down the line, has shown big play ability during his time with St. Peter’s Prep. Always finding himself somewhere near the ball, he accounted for 62 tackles, 2.5 quarterback sacks and two interceptions last season as a junior to help lead the Marauders to the state playoffs and a final record of 8-4.

If St. Peter’s sounds familiar, it should. It’s the same program that produced current Ohio State linebacker Cody Simon, and many other Buckeye recruiting targets of the past. It also produced NFL star defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Land-Grant Holy Land will have much more on Jayden Bonsu’s commitment in the coming days. In the meantime you probably want to see what type of skill set Jayden Bonsu will bring to the silver bullets defense. Check out these highlights of the newest Buckeye commit in action from last season as a junior at St. Peter’s Prep: