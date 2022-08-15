Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 15, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ask LGHL: What are the snap count expectations for Tuimoloau and Sawyer?

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Business is BOOOOOMing

BOOOOM! Four-star 2023 safety Jayden Bonsu commits to Ohio State

Charles Doss, Land-Grant Holy Land

Safety Jayden Bonsu commits to Ohio State: The impact

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Jayden Bonsu: Analyzing impact as four-star safety picks Ohio State (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

What Jayden Bonsu’s Commitment Means for Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class

Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

What Jayden Bonsu’s commitment means to Ohio State football

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Social media reacted after DB Jayden Bonsu announced commitment to Ohio State

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

On the Gridiron

Ohio State names six 2022 captains

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Buckeyes freshman linebacker C.J. Hicks sheds black stripe

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Carrying the legacy from #99 to #0.



The 2022 Block ️ @kamm_o pic.twitter.com/I7qYeOdivf — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 13, 2022

Film Study: A first look at Notre Dame’s offense

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Four Buckeyes who can continue upward movement as training camp hits third week (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Looks like the Buckeyes have added a new member to its staff:

Paris Johnson Jr. Focusing on Fundamentals, “Trying to Enjoy Every Day” as He Prepares for First Season as Ohio State’s Starting Left Tackle

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Why are Ohio State CBs wearing visors during practice?

Collin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Debating what Ohio State really needs from Silver Bullets (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Which Ohio State newcomers will contribute the most for the Buckeyes in 2022?

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Game shows, music, relationships: How Knowles is changing OSU defense (paywall)

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

As the start of the season draws near, let’s take another look at the Buckeyes’ schedule

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Steele Chambers ‘more confident’ in Year 2 as Ohio State linebacker

Jacob Benge, Dotting the Eyes

Big moments in Ohio State football history: Nov. 23, 1968

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

2022 Buckeyes in the NFL Fantasy Football Preview: Chris Olave

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

You’re Nuts: Which five Marvel heroes would make the best starting five?

Justin Golba and Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

He’s going to be fun to watch in scarlet and gray:

Women’s Basketball: Ohio State Schedules Home-and-Home Series with Boston College

Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Bronny James: The mysterious recruitment of LeBron James, Jr.

Jamie Shaw, On3

One thought on each Ohio State Buckeye to play in the Bahamas

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Wrestling: Draws Announced for Bouzakis, Feldman at U20 World Championships

Ohio State Athletics

Three Keepers Battle for Starting Role This Fall

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Soccer: OSU Defenders One of the Top Lines in the B1G

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

Who says strong men can’t be funny?