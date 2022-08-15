Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 15, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ask LGHL: What are the snap count expectations for Tuimoloau and Sawyer?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Business is BOOOOOMing
BOOOOM! Four-star 2023 safety Jayden Bonsu commits to Ohio State
Charles Doss, Land-Grant Holy Land
August 14, 2022
Safety Jayden Bonsu commits to Ohio State: The impact
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
Jayden Bonsu: Analyzing impact as four-star safety picks Ohio State (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
What Jayden Bonsu’s Commitment Means for Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
Yea.. pic.twitter.com/MBOhyn4T4c— Jayden Bonsu (@JaydenBonsu) August 14, 2022
What Jayden Bonsu’s commitment means to Ohio State football
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Social media reacted after DB Jayden Bonsu announced commitment to Ohio State
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
On the Gridiron
Ohio State names six 2022 captains
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Buckeyes freshman linebacker C.J. Hicks sheds black stripe
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Carrying the legacy from #99 to #0.— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 13, 2022
The 2022 Block ️ @kamm_o pic.twitter.com/I7qYeOdivf
Film Study: A first look at Notre Dame’s offense
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Four Buckeyes who can continue upward movement as training camp hits third week (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Looks like the Buckeyes have added a new member to its staff:
Paris Johnson Jr. Focusing on Fundamentals, “Trying to Enjoy Every Day” as He Prepares for First Season as Ohio State’s Starting Left Tackle
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
August 14, 2022
Why are Ohio State CBs wearing visors during practice?
Collin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Debating what Ohio State really needs from Silver Bullets (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Which Ohio State newcomers will contribute the most for the Buckeyes in 2022?
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Game shows, music, relationships: How Knowles is changing OSU defense (paywall)
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
@imcjhicks is officially a Buckeye #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/icwOfXrNMO— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 14, 2022
As the start of the season draws near, let’s take another look at the Buckeyes’ schedule
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
Steele Chambers ‘more confident’ in Year 2 as Ohio State linebacker
Jacob Benge, Dotting the Eyes
Big moments in Ohio State football history: Nov. 23, 1968
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
2022 Buckeyes in the NFL Fantasy Football Preview: Chris Olave
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
You’re Nuts: Which five Marvel heroes would make the best starting five?
Justin Golba and Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
He’s going to be fun to watch in scarlet and gray:
Devin Royal put it ON HIS HEAD ♂️ @DevinRoyal7 @KingdomSLeague pic.twitter.com/o4OkVpomsl— Jake Spegal (@JakeSpegal270) August 15, 2022
Women’s Basketball: Ohio State Schedules Home-and-Home Series with Boston College
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Bronny James: The mysterious recruitment of LeBron James, Jr.
Jamie Shaw, On3
One thought on each Ohio State Buckeye to play in the Bahamas
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Wrestling: Draws Announced for Bouzakis, Feldman at U20 World Championships
Ohio State Athletics
Three Keepers Battle for Starting Role This Fall
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Soccer: OSU Defenders One of the Top Lines in the B1G
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
Who says strong men can’t be funny?
August 13, 2022
