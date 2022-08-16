You’re Nuts: Which Ohio State player would you add to the 2022 team captains?

On Saturday, Ohio State announced their team captains for the 2022 football season. Quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Kamryn Babb, tight end Cade Stover, defensive end Tyler Friday, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, and safety Kourt Williams were selected by a team vote. Six seems to be a preferred number of late for Ohio State team captains, as head coach Ryan Day has had six team captains in three of his four years as head coach of the Buckeyes.

There are a few notable players that aren’t included as team captains. Last year defensive end Zach Harrison and linebacker Teradja Mitchell were both team captains, but this year they weren’t selected by their teammates as a team captains. Even though Ohio State is desperate to change the culture on defense after a couple of rough seasons, it’s a surprise that Harrison and Mitchell weren’t elected to return to their captain roles this season.

Obviously in the election process there is going to be somebody that always gets left out. What we want to know today is which Buckeye do you think should have been named a captain. That doesn’t mean that those named as captains this year don’t deserve to be captains, this is just meant as of those not named captain, which player would you like to see join the current captain.

Today’s question: Which Ohio State player would you add to the 2022 football team captains?

Brett’s answer: Dawand Jones

Just imagine the fear that would fill your body if you were a member of the Ohio State football team and you had to answer to Dawand Jones. At 6-foot-8 and 350 pounds, Jones is a massive human being. While I’m sure actual football players might not be quite as fearful of Jones, but I know I’d probably be on a way to another country if I messed up and knew that I was going to have to face the wrath of Jones.

Being a team captain isn’t all about fear though. You have to be personable as well and care about your teammates. Jones seems like a fun guy to hang out with but he also seems like a guy that means business when it comes down to it. If Jones comes back to Ohio State for another season following this year, I would have to imagine that he would be a serious contender amongst his teammates to be a captain next year.

A big reason I thought Jones would have been a captain this year is because he is a returning starter on the offensive line that lost a couple starters from last year’s team. If there was going to be a captain from the offensive line, my money would have been on Jones. Then again, you can’t have a captain from every position group or else the number of team captains would start looking like a few of the Urban Meyer squads when the number of team captains were close to double-digits.

Meredith’s answer: Paris Johnson Jr.

I’m also going to go with an offensive lineman for this one. It feels weird that there wasn’t an O-lineman among the five captains for this season already, so I’m going to go with Paris Johnson Jr.

Widely hailed as one of the greatest offensive line recruits Ohio State has seen in years, Johnson has never had a chance to truly shine, but he has been a starter on the offensive line for the better part of two seasons. He’s also finally moving to the position he was recruited for, but brings experience that could help the guards on the line find their footing. And with a new position coach, the younger linemen will certainly be looking to Johnson for his leadership.

Johnson happens to be a scholar athlete and, in addition to being second team All-Big Ten last season, was also Academic All-Big Ten last season. He’s well-rounded, high-profile and entering his third fall camp as a team veteran and experienced member of the offensive line.